OSSIPEE — At last Thursday's meeting, Carroll County Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) repeatedly hit a profane "BS button" while she blasted state Rep. Bill Marsh of Brookfield for being the supposed cause of a $900,000 county budget shortage.
Carroll County is getting only about $1.2 million worth of "Pro-Share" money when it was budgeted for a little over $2 million. Why that happened was the topic of a long Zoom meeting Thursday between the commissioners and state Medicaid Director Henry Lipman.
Also at the meeting were county nursing home Administrator Dee Brown and new CFO Bonnie Batchelder, as well as Gregory Knight from the firm Baker, Newman & Noyes, who has prepared the county cost report for about the past six years.
Pro-Share funds are payments the counties receive to make up the difference between nursing homes' Medicaid reimbursements and the higher rates for Medicare.
The entire county budget is about $34 million. Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) said the county has sufficient reserves to cover the shortage without raising taxes this year but said using surplus to offset taxes next year might be more difficult.
In county government, 15 local state representatives, known as the delegation, set the county budgets. In September, delegation member Marsh, a physician, publicly changed his party affiliation from GOP to Democrat due to the Republicans' laissez-faire position on masks and vaccines.
Tessari blamed Marsh, as chair of the delegation subcommittee that helped draft the nursing home budget, for causing the delegation to pass the budget.
She said commissioners and county staff had anticipated how much Pro-Share they would be getting, but the delegation ignored their warnings and passed a 2021 budget based on an erroneous Pro-Share figure.
Tessari said what made her upset was that emails Marsh sent made "mudslinging accusations" about people who didn't have control over the budget.
To make her feelings crystal-clear, Tessari began pressing a button that resembled Staples' "That was easy" talking novelty from a few years ago. But instead of delivering a friendly affirmation, Tessari's button delivered curse words.
The button was put into play when Tessari brought up Marsh's Oct. 12 email to fellow delegation member Karen Umberger (R-Kearsarge), telling her the county's cost report failed to include about $2 million worth of expenses.
"We know know that to be not true," Tessari stated before slamming the button, which exclaimed, "Bull--- detected! Take precaution!"
Marsh wrote that "the expensive screw-up" was caused by "lack of direction at the (county) finance office" and consolidation of line items in a county expense report that Pro-Share disbursements are based on.
In response, Tessari slammed the button again. This time it bleated, "Bull---! Level Def-Con 5!"
At another point, it said, "That ain't even bull----! That's horse----!"
(To watch her slam the button on Governmentoversite.com, go to tinyurl.com/79bs9wkz. Tessari uses the button at around the three hour and 45 minute mark.)
After the meeting, commissioners' chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) told the Sun the discussion "got out of hand" and she should have quashed Tessari's antics.
"It's my responsibility," said McCarthy. "I'll take the heat for that."
But like Tessari, McCarthy felt Marsh had overestimated revenue and then blamed commissioners and county staff who were trying to avoid the problem by issuing a conservative Pro-Share revenue estimate.
When she was asked about the button, Tessari said she felt it was the only way to get the Sun to pay attention to the issue and she found it unfair that the Sun was criticizing her for the stunt.
"You never would have done a story reporting the inaccuracies in Marsh's statement had I not used the button," said Tessari, stressing that the real story was that Marsh should be blamed for the shortfall.
"What that has now created is a shortfall of $1 million, because we did not get the Pro-Share that the chairman of that committee believed we would get and the Pro-Share number that was adopted and changed from what the commissioners had, which would have kept us OK," said Tessari.
Tessari said Marsh blamed the county because the county was using a new cost-reporting format. However, that format wasn't used until 2020 and the Pro-Share shortfall was based on a 2019 report.
As for Plache, at the commissioners' Aug. 12 meeting, he had criticized Steven Steiner of Conway, chair of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee, for giving the middle finger to Conway school officials seeking to impose a mask mandate.
He said Steiner's conduct "would not be tolerated" at the county level.
But when reached by phone last Friday, he said the real story is the shortfall and not the button. He said sometimes mild profanity is warranted. He praised Tessari for being a diligent commissioner. He said Steiner's giving the finger was more egregious than Tessari's "BS" button.
"She really cares about what is going on at this county," said Plache. "Maybe she cares too much."
Marsh called Tessari's button a "childish stunt."
Reached by phone last Friday, he said he had spoken to Lipman that day and learned that auditors at the Centers for Medicare had "clawed back" just over $1 million due to an issue they found with fiscal year 2019. No one expected that to happen.
Marsh said his Oct. 12 email was based on his understanding of what Lipman had previously told him.
He said the difference between the Pro-Share revenue that the commissioners' presented — $1.7 million — and the delegation's approval of nearly $2.1 million was only about $400,000. So just under $400,000 is the maximum amount of shortfall that could be attributed to the delegation.
"This was not foreseen by anyone, and I do not comprehend how the commissioners believe it to be my fault," said Marsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.