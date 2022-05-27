CONWAY — Adding solemnity to any military observance are the color guards of local American Legion and VFW Posts.
“Hearing a rifle volley salute by an honor guard and taps at a funeral or at a ceremony …. well, it lets you know that someone special has left the planet. It’s the final roll call, if you will,” said North Conway American Legion Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre, as observances for Memorial Day 2022 approached.
LeFebvree added, “Those people did something that the vast majority of Americans no longer understand anymore,” noting that only 7 percent of Americans are veterans.
LeFebvre, until recently chair of the town of Conway’s municipal budget committee, is an Army veteran who was assigned to preside at military funerals.
“I was stationed at Fort Harrison (Indiana) in the early to mid-1980s, and we had three burial teams. We attended 180 burials each per year so that was 800 burials in a year and a half, so we got very proficient at what we did,” said LeFebvre, who left the service with the rank of captain.
Post 95’s honor guard, also known as the color guard and rifle guard, is led by its commander, Larry Smith, an Army Vietnam veteran.
Smith is proud of the dedication of his contingent, which performs at Memorial Day as well as Veterans Day services as well as military funerals.
“It’s important to pay respect — I am just carrying the torch, as I follow in others’ footsteps with the Post’s color guard,” said Smith, 72, of East Conway, who served in Vietnam as an E-4 with the 3rd 187th infantry attached to the 101st Airborne Division in country from 1969-70 and is now in his 50th year being a member of Post 95.
He said they fire three rounds, using blank ammunition, with M1 Garand rifles, the .30-caliber weapon used by the U.S. military as their service rifle in World War II.
“It’s something you do to pay your respects. But this shouldn’t be about me,” said Smith. “It is about the color guard members. They are dedicated.”
Other members of Post 95’s color guard include Army veteran Chet Graves of Conway, who was stationed as a Specialist E-5 in Thailand as an engineer from 1968-69; Army First Lt. Karl Chandler of Bartlett, who flew Black Hawk medevac helicopters in the Mideast from 2007-09; Scott Hayes, originally from Bartlett and now of Jackson, an E-5 (sergeant) who served from 1984-89 with the 18th Airborne Corps; Sgt. First Class Dennis Hill of Conway, who was with the Army Airborne as an E-7 who served from 1972-94; Army veteran SPC/E-4 Pat Murphy of Conway, who served from 1983-85 with the 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell, Ky.; USAF Vietnam veteran David Patch of Bartlett; Navy veteran Jordan Valladares of East Conway, who served on the USS Anzio (CG-68) and was there when she was involved in the transfer of in January 2016 of 10 U.S. sailors who had been held in custody in Iran; USAF veteran Sgt. Greg Mead of Conway, who was stationed at Dyess AFB in Texas; and Army active reserve 1st Lt. Cortney Damon of Conway, who was stationed in the Mideast from 2000-01.
Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington of Conway, who is a Marine Corps veteran and part of Post 46’s honor guard, says Post 46’s color guard shares that reverence for the service of those who have given their all in defense of the country’s freedoms.
“The color guard allows everyone to pay their respects to our fallen brethren, both at funerals and at ceremonies for Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” said Vasington.
Post 46’s honor guard is led by Army 509th Parachute Infantry Battalion Spec. 4 veteran Bob Currier and consists of Vasington, and Army veterans Dan McLeod, Billy Hill, Alan Young and Joe Evans.
Asked to comment on the importance of paying tribute to the fallen on Memorial Day, Post 95’s LeFebvre, said, “From the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Shield and Storm, Afghanistan, and many other conflicts not listed here, American fighting men and women have done their duty to keep the nation free.
“Memorial Day is the day that we honor our fallen from all wars, and it is the one day set aside to do so. Those men and women have done their duty under circumstances that many Americans have no concept of, from the Arctic circle to the steaming jungles of Southeast Asia, from the plains of Europe to the islands of Asia, and all of the surrounding seas,” LeFebvre continued.
“When you see a veteran today, know that he or she is a small minority of our population (less than 7 percent have served today) and take the time to honor the sacrifice they have endured on your behalf, and thank them for it.”
Added Vasington, “We honor all those who willingly sacrificed to serve our country: as they say, everyone was willing to sacrifice, everyone gave some, and some gave all. We honor those who were willing to go defend freedom and thank everyone for their service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.