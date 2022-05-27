CONWAY — Memorial Day parades will take place Monday, May 30, in Madison and Fryeburg, Maine.
Madison’s is at 9:15 a.m. and Fryeburg’s is at 1 p.m. — see below for details.
There will be no Memorial Day parade in Conway on Monday, but ceremonies are planned at local cemeteries to which the public is invited, according to American Legion Post 95 of North Conway Commander Jim LeFebvre and Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington of Conway.
Here is a roundup of local observances taking place.
• CONWAY (American Legion Post 46): Memorial Day ceremonies will begin at the Conway Village Cemetery at 11 a.m. When that ceremony is finished, participants will then travel to the memorial at the intersection of Eastman Road and Route 16 (the flag at Burger King), at 12:15 p.m. and all will then drive to the Honor Roll at Kennett Middle School at 12:35 p.m.
Afterward, a brief ceremony will be held at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church of Scotland in Conway Village, followed by a gathering at Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road. Light refreshments will be served.
• FRYEBURG, Maine: On Sunday, May 29, a Memorial Day Weekend Concert will be presented at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center by the Seacoast Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m.
Thanks to the sponsorship of Kearsarge residents Col. Karen Umberger (USAF-Ret.) and Lt. Col. Jim Umberger (USAF-Ret.), there is no admission to the concert but donations will be accepted. Masks are recommended but not required.
A Memorial Day parade will be held Monday at 1 p.m., according to Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post 9783 Commander Dave Tenney of Lovell, Maine, and parade chair George Weston, who said Fryeburg’s parade will leave from the Fryeburg American Legion Post and proceed south on Main Street to Bradley Park, where a small ceremony will be held at the gazebo.
Parade grand marshals will be Phyllis and Ralph Guptill of the Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post 9783. Phyllis is a longtime member of the post’s ladies auxiliary, and Ralph is a member who is a Korean War veteran. The guest speaker will be U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jim Wilfong of Stow, Maine.
The parade will be led by the Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post 9783 Color Guard. Participants will include the Fryeburg Academy Band.
Prior to the Fryeburg ceremonies, the post will conduct a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Lovell Veterans Park, notes Tenney, 69, who is a a Vietnam Army veteran. He may be contacted at (207) 925-1592 or Weston can be reached.
JACKSON, INTERVALE, GLEN, BARTLETT: American Legion Post 95 of North Conway and the Bartlett Francis P. Murphy VFW Post 5386 will hold a rifle ceremony at Jackson Cemetery at 9 a.m., followed by visits to the cemeteries in Intervale and Glen, and ending at the Bartlett cemetery, followed by lunch at the VFW Post at noon.
MADISON: A brief ceremony will be held at Lyman Cemetery located on High Street at 8 a.m. Monday; at 9 a.m. services will also be held at Gilman Cemetery on East Madison Road; followed by a parade from Gilman Cemetery to the Madison Veterans Memorial at Town Hall starting at about 9:15 a.m. with a short wreath-laying ceremony. Afterward, a pancake breakfast will be held at Madison Fire Station presented by the Madison Old Home Week Committee.
NORTH CONWAY: American Legion Post 95 of North Conway invites the public to join them in services near the top of the North Conway Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday. They will offer prayers and comments, ending with a rifle volley salute by the Post 95 Color Guard.
Presiding over the ceremonies will be Post 95 Commander/Army veteran Jim LeFebvre, joined by Navy veteran/Post 95 past commander and now first vice commanderJohn Pandora and Maj. John Edgerton (USAF-Ret.), Post 95’s second vice commander.
OSSIPEE: VFW Post 8270 will hold observances Monday, May 30, at noon at the Veterans Park at 55 Main Street, Ossipee Town Hall.
TAMWORTH: A small ceremony will be held at the Veterans Monument in Tamworth Village on Monday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with a flag raising at noon, according to Chief Dana Littlefield of the Tamworth Police Department.
Army veteran Annie Provenzano is once again holding a be mindful Memorial Day observance for meditation and remembrance at the service.
“There will be an opportunity to take a mindful moment and read the name of an individual soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Or, just visit the memorial and honor all who lost their lives. All are welcome,” said Provenzano.
