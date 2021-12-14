CONWAY — “For a cut of $750,000 to be realized, you’re probably looking at closing an elementary school."
Those words were spoken by School Superintendent Kevin Richard at Monday's Conway School Board meeting, when the reality of soaring health insurance premiums representing an increase of $1.5 million in the school district budget had to be faced.
The Conway School Board had been bracing for a 10 percent increase in health insurance premiums when it worked on the 2021-22 school budget. Richard shared Monday that Harvard Pilgrim Health Care has set an increase of 12.73 percent to the district’s premiums, which keeps the proposed budget above $40 million and represents an increase of $1.5 million or 4.13 percent over the current budget.
Given this sort of increase, board members Joe Mosca and then Randy Davison proposed cuts of $750,000 and then $418,238, but both failed to garner support after Richard explained such cuts could realistically only be achieved by closing a school.
The Conway Municipal Budget Committee is set to get its first look at the budget when it meets tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the Kennett Middle School.
The proposed budget is $40,303,790. The 2021-22 budget approved last spring is $38,720,144.
At a 10 percent increase in health insurance in the initial budget, it represented an increase of $768,116 over the current budget, but with the additional 2.73 percent on to, it brings the increase to $930,783.
Health insurance, Richard said, totals roughly $9.8 million, or about 24.5 percent of the overall budget. Of that, $2,528,573 is in retiree health insurance costs.
The board did get some good news on the budget front. Jim Hill, head of administrative services for the district, was able to lock in the district for the coming year at the rate of $2.62 per gallon for fuel oil. He had initially budgeted for a $3.50 per gallon. This lowered the budget by $117,040 and an additional $17,980 in the SAU share (fuel).
Mosca was the first to try to trim the budget.
“I would like to make a motion to reduce the budget by $750,000 or 3 percent,” he said. “I don’t think that $40 million budgets are sustainable. I’m hoping we’ll get a better number on the insurance (possibly in January), and every year we seem to run a $1 million surplus. We just need to run a little tighter this year.”
“For a cut of $750,000 to be realized, you’re probably looking at closing an elementary school,” Richard said. “We've been through this exercise before and that's really the only way that you can get to that point. You have so many personnel costs that you can’t scrap an existing school. I’m not being a fear-monger but that’s the reality of a $750,000 cut.”
He added: “We've been through these exercises year after year. And once you go to a certain level, you don't want to get rid of music or art in elementary school. You don't want to have a class size of 25 in the elementary schools and 30 in the high schools. That’s the reality of a $750,000 cut.”
Mosca’s motion failed 6-1 with Davison, Joe Lentini, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Barbara Lyons, Ryan Wallace and Jessica Whitelaw in the majority and Mosca in the minority.
Davison then suggested cutting $418,238, which would mean a 3 percent increase in the budget.
While no one thought closing a school was the thing to do this budget cycle, board members agree that was a path that needs to be explored in the spring due to a continued decrease in enrollment across the district.
“I also have a concern that the enrollment continues to drop,” said Davison. “That's a significant issue I have. … The district really does need to look at enrollments seriously. The idea that we do have many buildings, and I don’t know when that time will come, maybe it’s passed and we should have done it by now.”
Davison said many towns across the state facing declining enrollments are looking at closing facilities.
“I think that we’re here now,” he said.
“On the talking about closing a school that discussion has been taking place,” said Lentini, the board chair. “This discussion will go forward after we get through budget season about forming a subcommittee to look at facility usage because many of us are very aware that we have potentially too much real estate and that we need to look at reducing that. But that is a separate discussion. I don't want to just throw that at the administration that you need to pull a school right now because of a drastic budget cut.”
Capozzoli agreed.
“I think when it comes to closing or looking at closing a school and looking at all our facilities, we need to do that,” she said.
Davison’s motion failed 5-2 with him and Mosca in the minority.
“I was hoping one of you other people that just voted (against the motion) would come up with some idea,” said Davison. “What do you think that we should be presenting
Lentini is optimistic that the district will get a lower insurance rate and believes further savings could come with the brokering of a new agreement with the Conway Education Support Personnel union.
“We’re waiting because some of us are aware of some reductions that are already coming or will come in with (the CESP) contract getting ratified,” he said. “We also believe the insurance isn’t going to stay at 12.73 percent, we’re counting on that.”
The board and the CESP did reach a tentative agreement in a non-public session on Monday night. Details of the agreement were not available at press time.
Last January, Richard said the CESP agreed to a one-year sidebar agreement to go to a $1,500 deductible health plan. By doing that, and going to the other plan, saved the district about $350,000 to $400,000, just by making that change, according to Richard. He said that was good for last year’s budget but that was only a one-year sidebar agreement.
“We have to budget for the more expensive health care plan today,” he said. “In April, hopefully, there's an agreement that goes before the public and the health insurance will be part of that. But right now, the Conway School District has to budget that more expensive plan (about $500,000).”
Richard said this is the final year of a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Conway Education Association (teachers’ union — about 180 members).
“And built into this budget are increases of $315,000 or so,” he explained. “That automatically goes in because it's a signed collective bargaining agreement, so those wages are right in there.”
