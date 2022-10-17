JACKSON — On Sunday at approximately 1:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance at the Falls Ledge climbing area in Jackson.
Patrick Suiter, age 39, of Windham, Maine, was climbing with two companions and fell, resulting in a debilitating lower leg injury. Suiter was unable to bear weight and self-rescue so he called 911 for assistance.
According to the climbers’ website mountainproject.com, Hall’s Ledge is a crag located in Jackson, across the street from the Rocky Branch Parking Area, and offers a variety of single pitch routes. It is not actually on the Hall's Ledge Trail. When the river is low, climbers park at Rocky Branch Parking Area and cross the river to get to the ledge.
Conservation officers along with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue eam responded to the call for assistance. Suiter was off trail a short distance from the Halls Ledge hiking trail. It was determined that he was attempting the Four Banger climbing route when he slipped and fell. His fall was arrested by his placed protection; however, he impacted the climbing wall resulting in a serious ankle injury.
Suiter was evaluated and treated by a conservation officer and members of LRSAR. He was placed in a litter and carried to the trailhead parking area.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Oct. 15, Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the South Ridge Trail on Mount Cardigan in Orange in Grafton County.
The hiker and his family had hiked up the West Ridge Trail and summited Mount Cardigan earlier that morning. On their descent via the South Ridge Trail, he slipped on wet rocks and moss causing him to fall and injure his lower leg. The hiker, identified as Aaron Klohn, 26, of Cincinnati was unable to make it down the trail without assistance so his family contacted 911.
Along with conservation officers, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and personnel from Canaan, Enfield, Lebanon, Grafton, Rumney, Orford and Hartford Fire Departments responded assist with the carryout. Klohn was helped down a steep section of trail by responders and then placed in a litter and carried the rest of the way.
Klohn arrived safely at the trailhead at 1:41 p.m.
This is the time of year to be extra careful when hiking. It takes longer for trails to dry out when they get wet, and obstacles can be hidden by the fallen leaves. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, go to hikesafe.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.