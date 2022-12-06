Members of the Kennett High Dance Team (from left) Isis Cooms, Maya Decilla-Banner, Brigitte Goldthorpe, Ella Gilmore, Chenoa Ciro-Jaramillo, Haley Davidson and Poppy Armenio are gearing up for the ninth annual “A Christmas to Remember” variety show, which runs this Friday through Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Maya Decilla-Banner and fellow members of the Kennett High Dance Team take part in a dress rehearsal in preparations for the ninth annual “A Christmas to Remember” variety show, which runs this Friday through Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Brigitte Goldthorpe and fellow members of the Kennett High Dance Team took part Thursday in a dress rehearsal in preparations for the ninth annual “A Christmas to Remember” variety show, which runs this Friday through Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Members of the Kennett High Dance Team (from left) Isis Cooms, Maya Decilla-Banner, Brigitte Goldthorpe, Ella Gilmore, Chenoa Ciro-Jaramillo, Haley Davidson and Poppy Armenio are gearing up for the ninth annual “A Christmas to Remember” variety show, which runs this Friday through Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Maya Decilla-Banner and fellow members of the Kennett High Dance Team take part in a dress rehearsal in preparations for the ninth annual “A Christmas to Remember” variety show, which runs this Friday through Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Brigitte Goldthorpe and fellow members of the Kennett High Dance Team took part Thursday in a dress rehearsal in preparations for the ninth annual “A Christmas to Remember” variety show, which runs this Friday through Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — To add even more magic to this holiday season, Kennett High School is bringing to the stage its ninth annual “A Christmas to Remember” variety show featuring the Kennett Dance Team, plus the school chorus and dance classes.
Three shows are planned for this Friday through Sunday.
Under the direction of Holly Fougere, the Kennett High School Dance Team will kick off the show with their Rockette-styled routine to Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Other highlights by the dance team include Kay Thompson’s “Jingle Bells,” where the dance team is dressed as reindeer, along with fun routines to “Let it Snow” and “Candy Cane Lane.”
“Audiences will enjoy the festive, sparkly and bright costumes that enhance the performances and make you feel like you are in New York City,” said Fougere.
The Kennett Chorus will also perform, serenading the audience with holiday favorites such as “We Three Kings,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Carol of the Bells” and a medley of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”
“The holiday show was designed to entertain audiences of all ages and includes a variety of music and dance styles for all to enjoy,” said Fougere. “In addition to the performances, there will also be a bake sale and raffle table. A beautiful handmade Christmas afghan, local gift certificates and handmade items will all be raffled off at the conclusion of Sunday’s show.”
The Kennett Dance Team and choral ensembles are under the direction of Fougere. The dance team has won numerous regional and national titles and has performed for the Boston Celtics and at Disney World.
The choir has won several gold medals and adjudicator’s awards at music festivals and has performed in New York City, Washington, D.C, Montreal and Philadelphia.
“The ensembles are looking forward to performances in the community throughout the year and throughout New England,” said Fougere.
“The choir has been invited to sing at the Kennedy Center this spring. Proceeds from the show will help cover the costs of their upcoming competitions, trips and senior scholarships.”
These talented ensembles will perform three shows: Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. All shows will be held at Kennett High School’s Loynd Auditorium.
Tickets for the show are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children. Children aged 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time online at tinyurl.com/5a9h5jba.
For more information, please contact Holly Fougere at (603) 356-4343 or h_fougere@sau9.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.