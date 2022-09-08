JACKSON — Access Hotels and Resorts, owners of the Inn at Thorn Hill and Spa in Jackson as well as other properties, is the new owner of the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa, also in Jackson.
The sale closed Thursday. The sellers, innkeepers/owners Sandra and Gary Plourde, were represented by Realtor Earle Wason of Wason Associates of Portsmouth, which specializes in hospitality properties.
"We're very excited," said Mark Lahood, Access founder and president, who manages the Inn at Thorn Hill.
"We're launching what we are calling 'the Jackson Collection,' which includes the Inn at Thorn Hill and the Christmas Farm Inn. We are complexing the two properties to tie the two together and how they will appeal to all kinds of markets,” he said.
For example, he said the Inn at Thorn Hill is for adults and couples, while the Christmas Farm appeals to families and weddings, "so they are two completely different properties, but it gives us 66 rooms in Jackson so we consider ourselves to be a fairly decent-sized business owner in the community," he said.
"We look forward to embracing and becoming entwined in the community of Jackson and to double down on our investment."
Neither the Plourdes nor Lahood revealed the sale price for the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa, but Plourde said it was listed for sale for $4.9 million. The Carroll County Registry of Deeds Sept. 8 said the real estate transfer tax was $70,500, which would put the price at an estimated $4.7 million. The sale was by CFI Holdings LLC to LBC CFI LLC of Florida.
Access bought the Inn at Thorn Hill in October 2019 from Gunther Zweimueller for $3.2 million.
According to its website, it owns or manages 13 other hotel properties including the Inn at Thorn Hill, Distrikt Hotel in New York City; the Hotel Spero in San Francisco and Balaji Palace at Playa Grande in Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic.
The website adds, “Access Hotels & Resorts has earned the reputation as an innovator in managing, marketing, and developing distinctive lodging destinations. Led by three innovative industry veterans with more than 80 years of combined experience, our hotel management company focuses on relentless, hands-on execution by its core executive team to continually improve asset value for hotel owners.”
Access, the website says, was founded in 2005 “with an inventive approach to hotel management. Each of our founding members already had 25+ years of experience working with numerous hotel management companies, so we already knew what worked and what didn’t. We remain uniquely qualified to present our ideas on revenue generation and cost reduction to those who desire true change.”
Lahood said the inn's spa is an Aveda spa; he says the Inn at Thorn Hill's will become one, too. The inn has an indoor and outdoor pool. He said the company will be working to enhance the use of both facilities and work out how they will best complement one another. Shared use of both inns' dining rooms is also envisioned as well as continuing to be open to the public.
He said he plans to start a shuttle service to travel between the two inns as well as to bering guests to local places of interest, including Jackson Falls and local golf courses. The Inn at Thorn Hill's dining room is known as Forty at Thorn Hill. He said since purchasing the Inn at Thorn Hill, improvements have been made, including making the wraparound porch enclosed as a three-season amenity as well as adding a piano bar Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Plourdes initially managed the Christmas Farm Inn starting in August 2010, managing it under a contract with the Tolley Group and then purchased it in May 2013 for $2.2 million, according to Jackson town records.
The Tolley Group had purchased the inn for $1,060,000 in 2000 from former late U.S. Rep Bill and Sydna Zelif., who bought the inn in 1976.
The Christmas Farm Inn property includes 15 acres, with 18 buildings including the barn spa and an outdoor and indoor pool. It features 41 units (16 suites, seven cottages and 18 traditional inn rooms).
As a historic property, one of the buildings is a saltbox that is the oldest building in Jackson, dating to 1778 which once served as a jail, post office and school. Part of the campus includes a white building in front built in 1786, when the barn was also built. Another building once served as the First Baptist Church of Jackson on Wilson Road built in 1803 that was abandoned in 1840 and disassembled and moved to the inn in 1881, Plourde said.
Plourde said they will continue to own Thayer’s Inn in Littleton, built in 1843 and said to be the oldest hotel in the White Mountains, which they similarly at first managed beginning in January 2017 and bought in June 2019.
Plourde said he and Sandra with their children, Sofia, 18, and Quinn, 15, will continue to live in the area, as they have bought a home on Silver Lake in Madison.
Originally from Maine, Plourde and Sandra – who is originally from Germany – have years of international experience in the hospitality industry which they brought to the Christmas Farm Inn and then Thayer’s.
Sandra Plourde said they are grateful for their years of running and owning the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa and look forward to remaining in the valley.
“Jackson has been our home for the past 12 years and we loved living in the community," said Sandra. “Jackson is a special little place and the Christmas Farm such a vital part of it. We are handing over a successful business and a wonderful team. The new owners are lucky to have them at their side as they take the Inn to the next level. We are excited to see the changes and improvements. I look forward to spending time abroad with family and friends and having time to pursue interests and activities I previously did not have time for,” she said.
The Plourdes have worked with the state to expand the inn and region’s international market. Their main market is southern New England, but the inn also draws domestic customers from as far as Florida, Texas and California.
“We attract very nice customers; a lot of repeat guests — that is something I find really rewarding and it gives a sense of fulfillment because you see a lot of guests coming back time and again. It’s nice to have that relationship with people you know,” said Plourde, who also thanked his loyal staff for their commitment, noting, "We have bene very fortunate."
For further information, go to innatthornhill.com or christmasfarmnh.com.
