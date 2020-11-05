CONWAY — Tuesday’s election results came as good news not only for candidates favored by the voters but also for the students and staff at the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School in Conway.
With Republicans taking control of the House and the Senate, there is a “clearer path” for the school to receive $375,000 from a $46 million federal grant, which has been blocked three times by the Democratic-majority Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee.
“For Woodland, I think it’s very good news,” Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said by phone Wednesday. “I’ve texted with Jason (Gagnon, parent and founding member of Northeast Woodland) and let him know this is one of the top priorities, to reverse that decision and accept the grant funding.”
He added: “Sen. (Chuck) Morse (R-Brentwood), has already touched base with one of the fiscal committee members to see if they’ll change their vote when they meet later this month. If not, it will be a top priority the second we have an opportunity to appoint a new fiscal committee.”
On Oct. 16, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted along party lines to refuse to consider $10.1 million for public charter school expansion, the first round of funding from a $46 million federal grant.
The vote was 7-3, with seven Democrats voting not to take the item off the table for discussion, let alone a vote.
Democrats have said they were concerned about the effect the grant championed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos could have on traditional public schools at a time of decreasing enrollment. They say that after the start-up grant, the state will be on the hook to continue funding the schools.
Northeast Woodland opened in September and has an enrollment of 146 students and a waiting list. It is renting space from Granite State College next to the Tech Village off Route 16 in Conway.
While public schools are funded by property taxes and per-pupil state education aid, charter schools get state education aid that is roughly double that of the public school per-pupil amount.
Gagnon admitted that "the Democrats are right, it does cost the state more to educate charter school students, but it also costs the community less. I don’t want the school to be a target, but we have a broken promise from the state of New Hampshire on start-up funding.”
Bradley believes the state has a year to accept the money, but if it chooses not to, another state will get the funds. “I’d hate to see us lose this opportunity,” he said.
The charter school issue may have played a role in Karen Umberger (R-Conway) and Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) winning House seats in Carroll County District 2 and 3, respectively, according to Bradley.
“That was an issue in this election and, at the end of the day, I think that played a role in Karen and Mark getting in there,” he said.
Bradley, incidentally, won re-election to a seventh term to the District 3 state Senate seat, beating Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham) 22,086 to 13,826 (61.5 percent to 38.5). District 3 covers Albany, Bartlett, Brookfield, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson, Madison, Middleton, Milton, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tuftonboro, Wakefield, Waterville Valley and Wolfeboro.
“We ran a positive campaign, letting people know my positions,” he said. “More than anything, I try to be a problem-solver. I will continue to focus on common sense and doing what I think is best for my constituents and the state of New Hampshire.”
Bradley said both the House and Senate switched from a Democratic majority to Republican.
“I think the House is 213 (of 400 representatives) and the Senate is now 14-10 Republican,” he said.
The House is 230 Democrats and 157 Republicans, with 13 seats vacant.
Republicans also swung the balance of control on the Governor’s Executive Council, going from 3-2 Democrat to 4-1 Republican.
“I think it was a good day for the GOP,” said Bradley.
Bradley envisions Umberger and McConkey having prominent committee assignments with their party now in control.
“It’s going to be pretty important for the valley,” he said. “Karen will have a prominent position in finance, and Mark will, too (in the Public Works and Highways Committee)."
In 2016, Umberger was the chairman of Division 2 of the Finance Committee, which is responsible for the budgets of Safety, Transportation, Education, Fish and Game, the Lottery and Police Standards and Training. In 2016, McConkey chaired the Public Works and Highways Committee.
They are scheduled to be sworn in Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.