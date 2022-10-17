Louth Callan Regional Construction manager Michael Rocko told Fryeburg selectmen Oct. 13 he has crews working to address issues like drainage and screening at a 40 acre solar farm on Route 302. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — Improvements are promised at the 40-acre solar farm being constructed off of Route 302 in Fryeburg, according to the representative of an electrical contractor who was brought in to fix several problems at the unsightly array,
In December 2021, selectmen fielded numerous calls from residents upset with the way a solar project, totaling about 40 acres that are visible from Route 302, was taking shape.
When fully built, it will have a 17-megawatt capacity, enough electricity to power thousands of homes with green energy.
The project had been brought forward by forward by Walden Renewables in 2020 but was sold to a company called Nautilus Solar in Summit, N.J., that same year, and Nautilus remains the developer.
Last December, Selectman Kimberly Clarke said: “I’ve gotten some phone calls from residents who are very unhappy with the large solar project down the road, and I have to say that I agree with them.
“I don’t think enough thought was given to create a buffer between the residential homes and a project as large as this project, and I think it would be a good idea for the planning board to take a look at our ordinances,” Clarke said.
On Aug. 11, Fryeburg voters passed at a special town meeting a 180-day moratorium designed to give the town’s planning board more time to develop regulations to deal with large solar projects.
On Oct. 13, Michael Rocko, regional construction manager for Louth Callan Renewables of Suffield, Conn., spoke during public comments to selectmen.
“I am tasked with bringing the solar site to code and compliance immediately by the Maine Department of Regulations,” said Rocko. “I took the position Aug. 1, I’ve had my hands full. I come here to basically apologize for the things that have transpired.”
He said previously, the solar farm had been run remotely, using staffing agencies. Now construction will be supervised on site.
“I had terminated the prior site superintendent who was from Mississippi,” said Rocko. “He just didn’t take the proper initiative.”
Rocko said he would he and his team would be correcting issues such as stormwater runoff, view screening of the project and the behavior of construction workers.
“The prior crew that was there was lacking in respect for your community at times and I will not allow that,” said Rocko.
He said he is also working to make the solar farm operational by Nov. 30. He said construction crews have been working from 5:30 a.m. to about 7 p.m.
“My concern is for the abutters to the project and what’s being done to screen it from the houses that are next to it,” said Clarke.
Rocko said there was an “inept” attempt to screen the project in the past but he’s bringing in an arborist to add trees to form the screen.
Resident Steve Smith said the project was a “disaster.”
