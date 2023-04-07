CONWAY — The only significant change to election law this year involves people who are registering and voting the same day for the first time in New Hampshire.
Conway voters will cast their town meeting ballots next Tuesday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town garage in Center Conway.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said the election law change allows the state to remove a ballot cast by someone voting the same day for the first time in New Hampshire whose identity could not be proven at the polls and was not verified by the state.
In February, Secretary of State David Scanlan, working with the state Attorney General’s Office, issued guidance explaining how to implement SB 418. The bill was co-sponsored by Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro)
The law created a new process for individuals who register to vote for the first time in New Hampshire at a polling place on election day without photo ID or identity verification by a qualified election official. These voters must be issued an “affidavit ballot” and an affidavit voter package.
“SB 418 ... requires that in-person voters registering in New Hampshire for the first time who are unable to prove their identity on election day must use a ballot marked as an ‘affidavit ballot,’” said the guidance Inkell shared with the Sun.
“The voter has a duty to submit proof of identity to the secretary of state within seven days after the election. If identity is not proven, the affidavit ballot is removed and the votes on that ballot are deducted from the election results,” the guidance said.
It adds that if election officials can’t vouch for the voter, the voter is to complete a “challenged voter affidavit” and an election official takes the voter’s photo.
Then the voter is given an “affidavit voter package” that includes a prepaid envelope addresses to the secretary of state’s office and a letter explaining what documents are needed to prove the voter’s identity, the New Hampshire voter ID law and a voucher for a free photo ID. The package must be returned within seven days for the votes to count.
At the polls, the moderator marks “affidavit ballots” with consecutive numbers based on how many are used. These ballots are placed in a box that’s segregated from the other cast ballots.
Inkell said: “In the past, we have had people register to vote without an ID for a town election, but it’s not really likely to happen. However, with state elections or the federal presidential election, there may be individuals that nobody can identify or they don’t have an ID or it’s expired,” she said.
The best way to register and vote the same day is to come to the polling place with a voter ID that has your correct physical address on it. The voter registration area will be on the right. The supervisors of the checklist will present you with a form to fill out so you can receive your ballot from the clerks.
A passport is great to have but not required, Inkell said. If you just moved into town and haven’t updated your address, bring a utility bill or your car registration that shows your address.
Inkell said there are currently 6,796 registered voters. This is down from 7,865 in the 2018 general election. However, in 2022, the town went through a voter verification process that happens every decade. About 2,000 names were taken off the checklist.
Despite reports from town officials that thousands have moved to town in the past few years, “we haven’t seen a huge upswing” in the voter rolls, said Inkell.
