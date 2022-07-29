CONWAY — Janice Moon Crawford didn’t grow up in North Conway, but she has always felt a tie to the Mount Washington Valley and that has carried her through all these years of serving in the tourism industry, first at King Pine/Purity Spring Resort in East Madison and as executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m not a native but I am a local because my roots go back here,” said the energetic, often driven and sometimes polarizing Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director, 69, who stepped down as planned after 25 years at the chamber post July 29 to make way for her successor, longtime chamber staffer and assistant for the past year and a half, Michelle Cruz, who starts Aug. 1.
“I was born in Haverhill, Mass., but we lived in Miami. I came up here in 1958 to visit my grandparents, Ray and Betty Walker, who lived in the house once located on Main Street but which he moved back from the street — it’s next to the Mount Washington Observatory now, and home to White Mountain Dental. He ran 6,000 Salad Bowls/Ski Stuff, the gift shop where Saco Bound/Red Jersey are now located
She and her sister Jackie, returned in 1962 when their parents, Jack and Shirley Moon, divorced. It was then that their mother traveled to Europe and began importing jackets and sweaters from Norway, which she then sold to the former Carroll Reed Shop, Joe Jones (now Sun and Ski Sports) and the historical Jack Frost Shop in Jackson
She called North Conway home a third time in 1969, attending Kennett High her junior year.
One of her earliest North Conway memories was when she was 5 and her grandparents pulled over to Schouler Park where she and her grandmother waited while her grandfather went into the North Conway 5 & 10.
“I watched him returning from the store, rolling this pink hula hoop that he had bought at the store for me. So, as I look back, you could say that was
when my future life here in the valley, in the tourism business, was first wheeled into motion,” reflected Crawford in a recent hourlong interview that took place tableside outside Cafe Italia in North Conway Village.
After 32 years in the tourism marketing business, Crawford said she is looking forward to the next chapter in her life, where she hopes to mentor young people, especially women starting out in business and government.
With a bachelor’s and master’s in education, Crawford did not set out for a life in tourism marketing, but given her grandfather’s, grandmother’s and her mother’s enterprising spirit, she says you could say it was in her genes.
While visiting Purity Spring Resort in the summer of 1984 from Miami, where she had been working with her mother, Shirley Moon, in her dress manufacturing business she recalls halting the car at Crystal Lake in Eaton, looking at the beauty of the mountains and asking herself: What am I doing (living in Miami)? She made the decision to move north to the White Mountains, taking a job teaching marketing at Kingswood Regional High in Wolfeboro (from 1984-87). After her marriage and having daughter Jaimie, she began working as marketing director at Purity Spring Resort/King Pine Ski Area, working for the Hoyt family in 1990.
She says she soaked everything up she could about not only the ski business but also the resort’s other many facets, which includes a boys summer camp, campground, lodging, restaurant, fitness center and conference center. During her tenure, the resort expanded its offering of programs for such specialty items as scrapbook camps, women’s retreats, ballroom dancing and even a metaphysical fair.
“I think it’s time to bring back the metaphysical fair,” she laughed in the interview this week. “We all could use an attitude adjustment.”
It was during her years at King Pine/Purity Spring in an effort to have King Pine recognized as a ski area n that Crawford joined the MWV Chamber, starting in 1992. She served on the board eventually, and was named president in 1996.
Growing up in a household of strong women, she was never one to duck
from controversy — as president, she and others took issue with what they perceived was a lack of accountability regarding finances and the consistency of providing services
She and former Cranmore Mountain Lodge co-owner Dennis Helfand were leaders of the outliers group, which challenged many of the ways that the chamber was being run, with Crawford and Helfand butting heads with the other camp that backed then executive director A.O. Lucy.
After a few rocky years of turbulence, Lucy in time resigned, and now manages the successful Believe in
Books Literacy Foundation at Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
Meanwhile, Crawford was asked by several town fathers to apply for the position of executive director.
Insisting on a well-crafted search committee process, to the shock of many but not all she was hired — and thus began her 25-year tenure on Aug. 8, 1997.
“I remember breaking down and crying when I had a doctor’s appointment after I got the job, wondering what the heck I had just gotten myself into,” recalled Crawford.
“I could have just continued what I had been doing at a wonderfully nurturing family business.”
But that would have been the easy way out — and Crawford, a two-time breast cancer survivor and mother who divorced during the first few years of her chamber post — has never shyed from a challenge.
She is known for thinking outside the box; for being demanding, with the expectation that any undertaken task will be done the right way or not al all.
“Once I got in (as executive director), because of what I had expected when I was chamber president in terms of accountability regarding finances etc., I felt a special responsibility to be transparent — otherwise, I would be a hypocrite, you know?”
When she was chamber board member, it was discovered that the chamber was in debt to the tune of $160,000. She worked with Phil Gravink and Kim Ficker to minimize the debt. Once she became director, she worked with her board and staff to streamline procedures and over time, the deficit was erased.
Members at that time had dwindled to about 250 — but she grew membership to 800 (it took a hit during COVID and now stands at about 650).
She worked with the state on the Joint Promotional Program for matching grants, bringing in well over $2 million in funding for tourism marketing through the years
She began new programs, such as the Young Professionals Leadership MWV, which has produced many young new leaders in the community, including at least four members of the Conway Planning Board in recent history, including the current chair, Ben Colbath, and vice chair Ailie Byers.
When the valley faced another of its poor snow years in the mid-2000s, she put her marketing savvy to work, asking then local yoga instructor Carlene Sullivan to don a bikini and step into her skis and ski boots in North Conway’s Schouler Park to ask the gods for snow.
The press loved it and photos of the sunny but chilly snow goddess on skis ran regionally. (It’s less memorable all these years later to recall if the snow dance actually worked, but that hardly seems important: the memory stands out — just one of the many creative ventures Crawford undertook to help market the region).
She and the chamber board launched other events such as the ChiliFest; Harvest to Holidays, Bark in the Park, Business to Business Expo, Artisan Fairs, Lunch and Learn Series and Wellness Fair. She has always embraced multi-culturalism, helping to launch the White Mountains Pride Festival and seeking diversity on the board and as guest speakers at the annual chamber business/dinner meetings.
Crawford also served on the MWV Preservation Association which served as the nonprofit organization that sold the inscribed sidewalk pavers in the village during the North Conway Streetscape Project of Main Street in 2005. The MWVPA in turn served as an umbrella for several start-ups such as the original North Conway Farmers’ Market. She also spearheaded with others an effort to improve the North Conway skating rink in Schouler Park.
Early in her tenure, she did as
promised, righting the chamber ship, and added her zest and can-do-it-iveness to state tourism efforts as well.
She was recognized for those efforts over the years, including by the MWV Economic Council, which presented her the prestigious 2012 Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship and by the N.H. Travel Council, which bestowed upon her the Mildred Beach Travel Person of the Year at the 31st Governor’s Conference on Tourism in 2007.
In presenting the Morrell award, the late Phil Gravink, former general
manager and president of Attitash Ski Area and a former Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce board member, said, “She took an organization that was in rough shape 15 years ago, and she has turned it around into one of the leading chambers of commerce in the state.”
The Mildred Beach Travel Person of the Year Award is given each year by the New Hampshire Travel Council to an individual who has made a significant and continuing personal contribution to the advancement of the travel industry during the previous year.
Crawford was recognized for her continuous dedication to promoting New Hampshire locally, regionally and nationally. She also entered the political fray in her town of residence, Fryeburg, Maine, winning a three-year term as selectman in 2015.
Throughout her years at the chamber, she led the transformation from traditional marketing to developing a web presence and digital marketing. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, she and staff transformed the chamber from a mostly marketing organization to an information-disseminating more traditional chamber, with Crawford and her staff serving as a community resource.
When the valley was “discovered” by the outdoors-hungry but not necessarily outdoors-educated populace of New England, Crawford and other tourism leaders worked to create programs to better educate visitors about how to respect local resources.
The most obvious example of that focus was the chamber’s “MWV Pledge” program, which asks resource users to respect the natural environment and to show respect and courtesy — whether on the trails or visiting a local restaurant or shop.
Never a “maybe” person, but perhaps somewhat mellowed over the years, and certainly more self-aware, and maybe even a little more tactful (for the most part), she is definitely wiser.
“Yes, I’m proud of what we accomplished but I also know that come Aug. 1, I will be history,” said Crawford.
She is fond of saying that “you don’t know what you don’t know until you know.” It has guided and informed her, she says. and allowed her to grow. It’s good advice for everyone, learning what you don’t know about someone else’s tasks and concerns, whether it is tourism — or trying to bring public restrooms to North Conway, a cause of which Crawford has championed since 1998.
She notes it’s been a year of transitions in the valley, with Jeff Leich, for example, retiring as executive director
of the New England Ski Museum and being succeeded by Tim Whiton, 35; and Tom Holmes retiring as Conway Town Manager and being succeeded by former Parks and Recreation Director Johnny Eastman (whose wife, by the way, works at the chamber, along with Crawford’s daughter, Jaimie, who has succeeded retired longtime chamber publicist Marti Mayne).
“I think it’s good to see young people in the valley stepping up,” said Crawford.
She looks forward to sharing her lifetime of knowledge with others, working as a mentor along with her friends Donna Woodward, Joy Tarbell and Brenda Leavitt.
“It’s been a year of change for many in the valley. There is all that knowledge, and it will be good to share it. Will I be seeking anything out? No — but my line is open,” she said.
Greg Frizzell, president of the Mt. Washington Radio Group, who served on the chamber board for 10 years and two years as president (2010-12), told the Sun that he was always impressed by Crawford’s strong leadership but also her ability to listen to new ideas.
“When you first meet her, you think
she is such a strong woman and leader, which she is — but she also listens. She always came up with new ideas and she always had that great energy to see things though. I wish her well in her new endeavors and thank her for her years of service.”
Past chamber president (2017-18) Tad Furtado of Conway Family Dental echoed those comments, noting, “Janice’s key strength is her passion and interest in being part of solving the greatest challenges for the people in the community and the MWV Chamber as an organization. Her work ethic, dedication, grace and character - and indeed her brains, heart and courage - have enriched every one of our lives. While she may no longer be pulling the strings and manipulating the levers of power, I have full confidence we will continue to enjoy the pavers of gold Janice has so ably laid across the Mount Washington Valley for years to come. I am very grateful to have worked alongside her and become her friend.”
Added current chamber president Tom Caruso, vice president/senior market manager-commercial of Northway Bank, “As chamber president it has been a pleasure for me to work with Janice Crawford. Her leadership and dedication to both the business community and charitable organizations in the valley and beyond has been heroic.
“I fully expect that leadership and dedication to the community to continue into her retirement. You have not seen or heard the last from Janice Crawford and I wish her good luck in her future endeavors,” Caruso said.
And now the Cruz era begins. Cruz, 48, of Conway, has served five years at the chamber.
A New York City native, first came to the valley in 2002 as part of AmeriCorp. She seized the opportunity to work at the Mt. Washington Observatory as an outreach educator, which led to her becoming director of education for the Obs.
After 10 years there and over a year of teaching at
the Robert Frost Charter School and Kennett Middle School, she joined the chamber as community engagement/MWV Rec Path administrator and was integral to the success of the MWV Rec Path project now under construction.
Since then, Cruz has seen the chamber evolve and grow, and with Crawford helped cement the organization’s role as a key member of the community and economic driver of travel and tourism in the Mount Washington Valley. She was named assistant director for the chamber in February 2021.
The national shift in tourism behavior through the pandemic has made way for travel and tourism bureaus like the chamber and the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development to include sustainable tourism initiatives like the MWV Pledge and Leave No Trace.
Cruz sees initiatives like the pledge, and the chamber’s other efforts like “Live Like a Local. Learn from a Local” and “Hire a Guide,” as key parts of this educational effort.
“The efforts the chamber has focused on putting forward in the past year — which I intend to continue — is to support the business community in the valley and promote responsible tourism,” Cruz said.
“We came up with the Mt. Washington Valley Pledge to help educate and encourage visitors to respect, preserve and protect the valley and its culture. We’d seen this in other parts of the world — Iceland and Costa Rica, for example, have pledges designed to raise tourists’ awareness of their
Cruz credits much of what she’s learned from working with Crawford, who has been instrumental in shaping the chamber’s roadmap for 25 years.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank Janice for all the support that she has provided me in preparation for this transition. I’ve also received tremendous support from the board of directors during the transition. I look forward to working with our community and our town, and supporting the vision and mission of our chamber,” Cruz said.
A tourism update hosted by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort on July 20 featured Lori Harnois, of N.H. Office of Travel and Tourism, Charyl Reardon of White Mountains Attractions and Michelle Cota of Discover New England and Jaimie Crawford from the chamber and Sebastian Wee from Drive Brand Studio bringing folks up to date on the tourism initiatives for the coming year.
Crawford ended this week’s interview by saying, “Although there is plenty of sentiment about the in-migration of folks from other parts of New England making their home in MWV it is important to appreciate the wealth of knowledge they add to the community, the tax base that supports our schools and municipal services and the development of amenities in the valley including workforce housing. There is no getting away from the fact that we all make our living off of tourism so let’s work together to develop ordinances, policies and new development that nurture and control this very important industry.”
Spoken like a true caring local who has always had an eye to the past while looking to improve the way things are for a progressive future.
