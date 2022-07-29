CONWAY — Janice Moon Crawford didn’t grow up in North Conway, but she has always felt a tie to the Mount Washington Valley and that has carried her through all these years of serving in the tourism industry, first at King Pine/Purity Spring Resort in East Madison and as executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m not a native but I am a local because my roots go back here,” said the energetic, often driven and sometimes polarizing Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director, 69, who stepped down as planned after 25 years at the chamber post July 29 to make way for her successor, longtime chamber staffer and assistant for the past year and a half, Michelle Cruz, who starts Aug. 1.

