CONWAY — Back after a year’s hiatus, it’s again time for “Bend ze knees” weekend in the ski community of Mount Washington Valley, as the New England Ski Museum presents its restarted 25th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
It was just after the 2020 race that it seems like the world was shut down, as the race that year was held March 14 — and that night, the ski world joined the rest of humankind in reacting to the oncoming rise of COVID-19, with businesses forced to shut down for weeks until Gov. Chris Sununu began a cautious reopening in the summer.
Part ski event, part celebration, the Schneider Cup weekend is always a way to celebrate the valley’s proud skiing heritage, as well as skiing great Schneider and his family who arrived in February 1939 after their release from Nazi custody.
Jeff Leich, who is set to retire from his post as executive director of the New England Ski Museum of Franconia and North Conway come August, reflected on what it’s like to be back for another Meister Cup — a 25th one at that.
“It’s nice to be back, as the race is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Leich, during the busy week leading up to the race’s festivities, which kicked off Friday night with a welcoming reception featuring music by the Bavarian Brothers Band and a torchlight parade and which continues today with a continental breakfast and race registration for teams of five or individual racers from 7:30-9 a.m., followed by welcoming opening ceremonies at 9:15 a.m. at the base of Cranmore.
Presenting the honors will be a color guard from the Vermont Army Warfare School of Jericho, Vt., representing the strong ties of the event to the legendary 10th Mountain Division U.S. Army ski troops of World War II, whose members went on to carve out roles in the U.S. ski industry after the war.
According to Cranmore Mountain Resort General Manager and President Ben Wilcox, speaking at the opening ceremonies will be Gov. Sununu, former House Speaker/Bartlett Selectmen’s chair Gene Chandler; District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield); and a representative of U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-District 2), who will read an entry congratulating Cranmore owner Brian Fairbank on his election to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame that will be entered by Kuster into the Congressional Record.
Kuster said she was unable to attend; however, she has often been part of the festivities as her late uncle Charles McLane was one of the first to join the 87th Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division and her late father, Malcolm, was one of the five founders of nearby Wildcat Mountain Ski Area in 1958). Also present will be NESM president Bo Adams.
As noted, set to receive recognition from extreme skiing pioneer and author Dan Egan of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame will be Cranmore Mountain Resort owner Fairbank, who is to be honored at Saturday morning’s ceremonies and that night will be among the Class of 2020 inductees at the Omni Mount Washington Resort.
Other invited guests include local U.S. Olympians Leanne Smith and Tyler Palmer and Hannes Schneider III and brother Markus Schneider, great- grandsons of Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider (1890-1955).
Singing the national anthem will be Cranmore marketing director and Rek-lis lead vocalist Becca Deschenes.
After the opening ceremonies, racers will head up the Skimobile Express Quad to take the first of their two runs down the moderate Giant Slalom course. After lunch, they will take their second runs. The race is open to teams of five.
The New England Ski Museum will set up a pop-up outdoor NESM shop at the base and a hold a silent auction. A vintage ski fashion show that will be open to the public will be held at the snow stage.
The awards ceremony will then be held, with age class winners announced along with overall winners.
Throughout the day, the Bavarian Brothers Band will entertain and a bratwurst reception will be held to end the day.
On Sunday morning, filmmakers Alessandra Ravanelli and Marcus Knaus of Blue Danube Media Productions of Austria — who are currently working on a history documentary about Hannes Schneider — will give a presentation of their film on the 120-year history of the Ski Club Arlberg at 9 a.m. at the Legends Room of the Eastern Slope Inn, the hotel that played a central role on the valley’s ski history when it was opened for winter time use by Cranmore developer/North Conway native son Harvey Dow Gibson after buying it in 1937, and which continues under the ownership of avid skier Joe Berry.
Herbert Schneider, Hannes’ late son, lent his blessing to the Schneider Cup Race when it was first proposed by then-New England Ski Museum president Cal Conniff in 1996, Leich said.
“Cal put a tremendous amount of time and energy into the event judging from the amount of correspondence he generated. Lots of others helped, of course. Carol Westervelt, who co-chaired the race; and Roy Lundquist and the late Carl Fuller and Peter Case, stand out,” said Leich, who later this month is set to receive the international Ski History Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Sun Valley, Idaho.
During the planning for that first race, Leich said Cranmore Mountain for a brief year was under the ownership of Les Otten’s American Skiing Co., along with nearby Attitash and of course, Otten’s original resort of Sunday River in Newry, Maine — when the Department of Justice ruled in June 1996 that Otten’s company had to unload Cranmore and Waterville Valley due to antitrust concerns. He ended up selling both areas to Booth Creek Resorts in November of that year.
“In the midst of the planning in 1996, while Phil Gravink was running Cranmore along with Attitash and Bear Peak for American Skiing Co, came the DOJ ruling that Cranmore had to be sold. That was in June 1996. Cal wrote pretty quickly to Jeff Crowley of Wachusett suggesting he buy it. ‘Cranmore needs an owner with a name like Crowley to attract the Boston Irish,’ he wrote. By December, probably much earlier, Booth Creek had acquired Cranmore, and Cal was writing to George Gillett about the race. Phil reassured the committee that the new owners would honor the events ASC had scheduled,” notes Leich.
Carol Westervelt of North Conway recalls how she first got involved.
“The race has always been a way to celebrate the best of the best,” said Westervelt, the race’s first co-chair back in 1997, and the first female president of the Eastern Slope Ski Club who long was a mainstay of the MWV Chamber of Commerce who with her late husband Ed, a former Cranmore ski patroller, volunteered over the years for many valley events including the Schneider Cup. “Cal called me because Herbert (Schneider) had told him to — I think people have loved the race because they like to reminisce about those days when Hannes was on top of the world there at Cranmore and it was such a glamorous time. The race celebrates that and Cranmore’s role in the community while helping the ski museum.”
For that first race, Leich notes that among the notables Conniff invited was Mrs. C.T. Hill of Vail, Colo. “No reply as far as I can see. We know her as Blanche Rybizka,” said Leich, referring to the former wife of early Austrian Eastern Slope Ski Club Ski School director Benno Rybizka, who was hired by Carroll P. Reed to direct the school in December 1936. Benno, ski history lovers may recall, was known as quite the Prussian drillmeister, getting his students to master being able to link a series of snowplow turns before he would OK them to advance to the stem Christiana turn in Hannes Schneider’s progressive Arlberg technique, ultimately progressing to a parallel turn on those old wooden skis.
Schneider’s technique also had students “bend ze knees” in a crouch — a technique that not only added control but also speed — and it was speed that Schneider knew was the allure behind skiing, an experience which he famously termed being akin to “flight without wings.”
Other notables who have attended over the years have included 1952 Olympian/former valley resident Imogene Opton Fish, 1960 and ’‘64 Olympian Joan Hannah of Franconia and 1952 and 1956 Olympian J. Brooks Dodge II of Jackson.
In those early years of the race, the Schneider Cup coincided with a pro race series put on by promoter/pro tour owner Ed Rodgers, Leich recalled.
“In 1997, those were already scheduled for Friday and Sunday of the race weekend. I recall that in 1998, race teams were paired with a pro ‘coach’ who skied around with the team a bit,” said Leich.
Adding more flair to the event in those early years was board member and former Bogner stretch pants ski model Sandra Heath of Stowe, Vt. “Sandra — who is still on our New England Ski Museum board — put on a massive fashion show on the Saturday evening at the hotel — then the Four Points (now the North Conway Grand) — where the banquet was held,” said Leich.
In the early years, a team from St. Anton am Arlberg always competed, in celebrating the Schneiders’ connections to both ski towns (St. Anton and North Conway). They competed for the trophy, which is sponsored by Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall and which is a scale model of the Edward Materson trophy of Hannes Schneider that was created in 1989 for the “Flight Without Wings” 50th anniversary celebration of the Schneiders’ arrival in North Conway on Feb. 11, 1939.
Winning the cup in those early years were the Austrians but also a Cranmore One Team comprised of Ed Bradley, Jeff Butler, John Linne, Stefan Karnopp and 1972 Olympian Tyler Palmer.
“It was always great to race against Petr Nohl and the other Austrians,” said Palmer this week. “I love the Schneider Cup because it honors the Schneiders, who did so much for our valley and skiing and now their lineage continues that.”
Another highlight has always been the participation of 10th Mountain Ski Troop veterans — in the beginning, ski troop veterans and ski legends on hand included Nelson Bennett, who raced to his early 90s; Dick Calvert, a Masters racer who also raced into his 90s; former Ski Magazine editor Dick Wilson, Thad Thorne, Nate Morrell, Fred Hartwell and so many others.
The race as originally envisioned by Conniff — who died at age 90 in January 2021 — has been a way for skiers of all ages to share in the rich Schneider legacy.
“When the mountain was sold in 2010 to the Fairbank Group, Brian and Tyler Fairbank made it clear the race would continue with the continued support of general manager and president Ben Wilcox, who had worked for Booth Creek (the previous owners). It continues through everyone’s help, and we welcome everyone to come out to Cranmore, whether to race and ski or to spectate. It’s always got a good feel to everyone coming out and enjoying our ski heritage and great skiing,” said Leich.
Opened in 1937, Cranmore is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment project that will see the replacement of its base lodge starting next year.
According to Wilcox and Cranmore marketing director Becca Deschenes, Cranmore’s history will be celebrated through the use of historical murals and more in the design of the new building. The Skimobile is gone, the unique lift that gave Cranmore its nickname of “Kiddie Car Hill” back in the day, taken out in 1990 but replaced with new lifts, including the Skimobile Express Quad which is slated to undergo a renovation this year. The first phases of the Kearsarge Brook Condominiums have been built with more to come; and a new four-story, 92-room hotel is currently under construction, adding to the mountain’s allure in addition to such amenities as the tubing park and Mountain Adventure Park.
Things will look different at the base in years to come for sure, but the heart and essence of the mountain and its proud past will continue as it continues to upgrade its on- and off-mountain amenities — and the Schneider Cup along with other events such as the Cranmore Mountain Meisters weekly race series retain Cranmore’s spirit, notes Wilcox, a North Conway raised ski history lover who came on board as general manager at Cranmore in 2004.
“Our mountain staff loves this event, working with volunteers and the ski museum, because we all celebrate the Schneiders’ legacy and what Hannes and Herbert meant to the valley and the ski industry. This year, we are also going to also be celebrating Brian Fairbank’s entry into the U.S. Ski Hall and Snowboard Hall of Fame and his contributions to Cranmore since buying it in 2010,” said Wilcox, who added, “I also want to salute the work that Jeff Leich — who took over the ski museum executive director post from Linda Gray after the first race — has done with his staff to put on such a great event all these years.”
For more about the Schneider Cup, go to skimuseum.org.
The New England Ski Museum operates both the main facility at the base of Cannon Mountain in Franconia and since 2018 the Eastern Slope Branch, located on Main Street in North Conway and open daily. For more on Cranmore, go to cranmore.com.
Tom Eastman is an award-winning member of the North American Snowsports Journalists Association and author of “The History of Cranmore Mountain.” (The History Press, 2013).
