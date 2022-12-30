TAMWORTH — If you’re looking for fun and adventure on the first day of the new year, the New Hampshire State Parks First Day Hikes are one of the best deals around.
The state parks system is hosting free events noon-3 p.m. at seven of the 93 state parks in New Hampshire, including White Lake State Park in Tamworth and Milan Hill State Park in Milan.
Eric Feldbaum of New Hampshire State Parks, who is setting up the events this year, encourages people to come out for the First Day Hike but asks that people make sure to register in advance. Those who register will receive a free giveaway item at the event.
“We ask people to register to manage the parking,” Feldbaum said. “There is limited parking in winter.”
White Lake State Park, at 94 State Park Road in Tamworth (off Route 16 just north of the N.H. State Police Troop E barracks), features a relatively flat 1.5-mile loop trail around White Lake that is popular for hiking in all season.
Hikes will be self-guided but the trail around the perimeter of the lake is easy to follow. Drinks and a snack will be served fireside at the beach. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed at all times and owners are responsible for carry out of all pet waste.
As of Thursday afternoon, about 200 slots were open for Sunday’s event.
You can also head north to Milan Hill State Park at 72 Fire Tower Road, Milan (about 10 minutes north of Berlin). As of Thursday, about 100 slots were open.
The Milan event will leave from the newly-constructed Nansen Ski Club warming hut near the park entrance at 72 Fire Tower Road. It will offer opportunities to spot animal tracks and take in expansive views of the Northern Presidentials from the trails, as well as a spectacular 360 degree view of the mountains from the fire tower at the top of Milan Hill, a short hike from the warming hut.
At Milan Hill, the state will be receiving support from the Nansen Ski Club, which will have members available to assist visitors with maps and trail suggestions, as well as some skis and snowshoes to borrow if nature provides more snow.
Ski club president Shawn Marquis said he’s looking forward to the event. “It’s always fun because you see people coming from all over the state to attend. I’m always surprised how far people will travel to experience the First Day Hike.”
In winter, the club maintains about 6 miles of groomed cross-country trails at the park. Those trails will be open to visitors but unless the region gets a dumping of snow before New Year’s, club Marquis said there won’t be skiing.
“After the last storm, not much snow is left,” he said, adding the event will still be fun, with hiking, bonfires, cocoa and other drinks.
Those who want to hike at either location should plan to wear traction devices such as Microspikes or Yaktrax as conditions are icy in spots. For more hiking tips, go to HikeSafe.com.
Also on the list of sites to visit Jan. 1 are Greenfield State Park in Greenfield, Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey, Pisgah State Park in Winchester. Registration is full at two other sites: Odiorne Point State Park in Rye and the Robert Frost Farm Historic Site in Derry.
