CONWAY — Saturday night will be Johnny Eastman Night in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department. The public is invited to come to join the Friends of Conway Rec as they celebrate 32 years and the last 29 of Eastman as the town’s recreation director and to wish him well as he becomes Conway's new town manager.
“This is going to be a special night for a special person and we really want the community to be a part of it,” Michael Lane, the new parks and recreation director for the town of Conway, said by phone on Wednesday.
Eastman, 58, of Albany, was tapped in January to be Conway’s next town manager come August, replacing Tom Holmes, who is retiring.
Lane, 41, of Conway said the festivities will kick off a 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and run for about an hour. Assistant Recreation Director Todd Gallagher is the master of ceremony for the evening as community members share stories “from the past 32 years, extend best wishes of the future and event roast him a little bit.”
Refreshments will be served and no reservations are needed.
The Marshall Gym has seating for up to 250 people.
“I really hope we get a good crowd for Johnny, he deserves it,” said Sut Marshall, a member of the Friends of Conway Rec. “He’s a good man who has done so much for recreation in this valley. He’s had an impact on thousands of children.”
“We’re inviting everyone who was part of Johnny’s 32-year ride as the town rec. director, whether it be former campers or parents,” Lane added. “It should be a fun night. We’ll have some guest speakers and the staff will be on hand to speak, too.”
Lane, Gallagher, administrative assistant Lynore Wagner, teen center coordinator Robby Moody and rec programmer Zack Bradley will all be on hand.
“We’ve also got a couple of really nice surprises planned,” Lane said. “We see this as an opportunity for families to mingle and say hi to Johnny.”
Eastman along with Lisa, his wife, and their three daughters Ashton, Tazia and Lexey, are all expected to attend the celebration.
Lane, who worked at Conway Rec with Eastman for 18 years, has nothing but praise for him.
“I’m very lucky for the opportunity Johnny has given me,” he said. “He’s been a great boss and an even better friend. I’ve learned a lot from him.”
Eastman said he had no qualms about leaving the rec program in Lane’s hands as they have worked closely together for so long.
“Him and I have been together for 18 years, and he knows every integral part of our program,” said Eastman. “He’s been in charge of the programming — schedules and coaches and setting up everything. I haven’t really done that. I mean, we’ve gotten so big over the years with numbers of kids, that you have to let some things go.”
Conway Rec is located at 176 Main St. in Conway Village. For more information or questions about the celebration, go to conwaynh.myrec.com or call (603) 901-1139.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.