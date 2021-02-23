CONWAY — Did the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention copy the SAU 9 School Re-entry Plan? Probably not.
But it’s uncanny how closely the CDC’s recently released guidelines resemble what a local 50-member committee developed for SAU 9 last summer.
“It looks like what we’ve been doing for the last six months,” School Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Sun on Feb. 17. “I saw them when they came out last (Friday), and thought, ‘Yeah, we’re doing all that and more.’ ”
He added: “We started this process on June 10 with the administrators, area doctors and nurses, and tapped into our community resources. The whole thought behind it was to develop a dynamic plan to keep our kids in school.”
The CDC’s 38-page plan starts off by saying: “Opening schools for in-person learning as safely and quickly as possible, and keeping them open, is important given the many known and established benefits of in-person learning.
“In order to enable in-person learning and assist schools with their day-to-day operations, it is important to adopt and diligently implement actions to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 inside the school and out in the community.
“Implementing these actions in schools will reduce the risk of in-school spread of COVID-19 regardless of the underlying community burden — with risk being the lowest if community spread is low and proven mitigation strategies are implemented consistently.”
The 37-page SAU Re-entry Plan sets out to create “dynamic and adaptable operational plans focused on reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while providing for the eventual return to SAU 9 school facilities for students and staff members.”
The CDC outlines “five key COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including the universal and correct wearing of masks; physical distancing; washing hands; cleaning facilities and improving ventilation; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.”
Richard said: “I went looking for new stuff in the (CDC) plan, and it’s the same things we’ve been doing. They talk about social distancing, wearing masks, removing additional furniture from classrooms, contact tracing and quarantining. Check, check, check — we’ve been doing all of that since Day 1.”
Last Wednesday, Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist for DHHS, and Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut issued a joint statement on the new federal gudelines.
“The CDC’s new educational phased mitigation guidance and suggested testing strategy would place unnecessary barriers to in-person learning. ... Given the comprehensive and successful efforts by N.H. schools to safely provide in-school instruction, we do not anticipate a change in the New Hampshire school guidance at this time,” they said.
Richard has heard from other superintendents in the Granite State and beyond about the SAU 9 plan.
At the pandemic response committee’s meeting, Richard shared a COVID report. There are 460 staff employed in the SAU. As of Jan. 28, more than 200 have taken COVID-19 tests. Twenty-three staff members tested positive, leading to 133 staff members having to quarantine. Twenty-five staff members are working remotely by request.
There are 1,861 students in the seven schools combined. Of those, 41 students tested positive for the virus this school year, leading to 635 student quarantines.
The first case of the virus was discovered at Kennett High on Oct. 13, 2020.
Richard said there have been no reported cases of COVID among students and staff since Feb. 10. “Knock on wood it stays that way. The last couple of days have been a good sign statewide with the number (of reported cases) dropping significantly.”
For the SAU 9 Re-entry Plan, go to tinyurl.com/hauss4as an for the CDC guidance, tinyurl.com/pjko64vz.
