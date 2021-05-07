JACKSON — Local police are urging citizens to be on the lookout for a catalytic converter theft ring that has found its way into the Mount Washington Valley.
“A significant increase in catalytic converter thefts have occurred both locally and regionally,” Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said Thursday. “This is primarily fueled by an increase in scrap metal prices."
He added: “So far, we’ve had one reported stolen here in Jackson. In Bartlett, there have been a couple, and there have been a bunch in Conway.”
“We’ve had more than a handful reported,” said Conway Detective Sgt. Dominic Torch by phone on Thursday afternoon. “It’s definitely a trend, not just regionally but nationally because of the precious metals in the catalytic converter.”
Police in Manchester report that more than 100 catalytic converters have been stolen over the past six months, and police on WMUR (Channel 9) “warned that with warmer weather and more people outside, thefts tend to increase.”
The converters are an integrated part of a vehicle's exhaust system.
“They are being stolen because they are valuable to scrap metal dealers,” said Detective/Master Patrol Officer J.D. Hill on Conway PD.
They contain precious metals, including rhodium, platinum and palladium, according to All-State Insurance’s website.
“Thieves, often under the cover of darkness, will crawl under a parked car and remove the device,” said Perley. “This immediate tell-tale sign is an extremely loud muffler upon starting the car.”
Perley said NESPIN (New England State Police Information Network) has been sharing information about catalytic converter thefts which have become more and more prevalent over the past year. Last spring, police from Conway, Madison, Tamworth and Fryeburg, Maine, all said catalytic-converter thefts had been reported in their towns.
“The important thing is to get the word out and we ask the community to aware of this problem,” he said.
Perley said many of the theft have been to vehicles of second home owners or people who went south for the winter and left a vehicle here.
“It makes it really difficult to pinpoint when the theft may have occurred,” he said.
Torch said it is a felony crime to steal a catalytic converter. There are two charges with the crime: theft of the catalytic converter and also the damages associated to the vehicle.
Perley and Torch said the catalytic converters can sell from $50 to $850. Torch said older vehicles are often the target because they possess more precious metals than newer vehicles.
“They’re typically removed with mechanical saws,” said Torch, adding, “Typically the vehicles where the theft occurs are higher off the ground vehicles, vans and pickup trucks.”
Both Hill and Perley recommend that people put a distinguishing mark on their catalytic converters, which may lead people to think twice before attempting to steal one. Law enforcement also recommends parking your vehicle in a lighted area at night and also consider setting up surveillance cameras.
“Please be cautious about leaving cars unattended outside for extended periods; particularly in high traffic areas like Route 16,” said Perley. “Use motion lights or home surveillance systems to protect your property. You can also mark your converter with the last 8 digits of your VIN number to alert police and scrap dealers that it is stolen.”
Fryeburg Motors owner Eric Meltzer said trucks and SUVs, being higher off the ground, are relatively easy to crawl under and might contain two catalytic converters. He said the devices are either cut out with a saw or unbolted.
Meltzer, who writes the Wheels column for the Sun, explained how catalytic converters work.
“Exhaust gases from the engine are filtered through these metals to clean them of toxins,” said Meltzer. “These metals can be recycled, so even a clogged or well-used ‘cat’ has value, and there are several, mostly small operators, who stop by repair shops looking to buy used and discarded cats and they pay fairly well for them depending on the vehicle."
He said new catalytic converters can cost several thousand dollars and even scrap ones can fetch a couple hundred. Meltzer said the value can vary depending on what state you are in. They are valuable in Maine because emissions standards are higher than in New Hampshire.
If you see anything suspicious, call Conway Police at (603) 356-5715 or Jackson Police at (603) 383-9292.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
