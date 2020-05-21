MADISON — Last week, area police departments warned of a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the region. Madison Police on Wednesday released on social media images of two catalytic-converter theft suspects.
Catalytic converters are emission control devices.
Fryeburg Motors owner (and Sun “Wheels” columnist) Eric Meltzer said catalytic converters contain several rare and valuable metals that are also used in industrial applications and electronics. He said trucks and SUVs are relatively easy to crawl under and might contain two catalytic converters.
Last week, police from Conway, Tamworth and Fryeburg, Maine, told the Sun that catalytic-converter thefts had been reported in their towns.
The Madison Police Facebook page reports that thefts have been from Ford F-250, F-350, E-250 and E-350 series vehicles that have been parked for extended periods of time. Both private and commercial vehicles have been targeted.
“It appears these thefts are occurring in the early morning hours,” said Madison police, who posted surveillance photos of two suspects near a victim’s vehicles. “The accompanying photographs show two individuals in the recent act of cutting or about (to cut) catalytic converters from a vehicle in Madison. The individuals in these photos are wearing masks, but if you have any information regarding their identities you may call us at (603) 367-8334. Be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles or persons that may be out of place ASAP 24/7!”
Madison’s post was shared by Conway police.
“It is believed that these individuals may also be involved in the Conway case,” said theConway Police Facebook page, which also encouraged people to call police if they have any information.
To report a theft in Conway, call Detective Richard Theberge at (603) 356-5715 or email rtheberge@conwaypd.com.
