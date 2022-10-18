OSSIPEE — Carroll County has a new Superior Court judge.
Mark Attorri of Bow is replacing Amy Ignatius and sat on the county court’s bench in Ossipee for the first time Monday.
Gov. Chris Sununu nominated Attorri to serve on the Superior Court in November of last year. He was confirmed by the executive council on Dec. 8. His appointment lasts until he reaches 70 years old. While the court wouldn’t reveal his age, according to an internet search, Attorri is currently 63 years old.
Attorri will take over Ignatius’ pending cases.
Judicial Branch Communications Manager Susan Warner did not share any information about the judicial rotation and why it is happening now.
At the time of his nomination, Attorri was an attorney at Devine Millimet Law Firm in Manchester, where he specialized in medical malpractice claims.
“Judge Attorri has a great judicial temperament, he is smart, and he is exactly what New Hampshire needs on the bench,” said Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) wrote in an email to the Sun on Monday.
Prior to coming to Carroll County, Judge Attorri served in Rockingham County. He is among the 21 Superior Court judges in New Hampshire. The Chief Justice of the Superior Court is Tina Nadeau.
Audio of Attorri’s confirmation hearing is posted to the New Hampshire Executive Council website and can be heard at tinyurl.com/47p8z5vy.
Before delivering his remarks at a governor and Executive Council public hearing, Attorri introduced his wife, Judith, to whom he has been married for 35 years. They have three adult children.
Attorri said he was “honored and humbled” by Sununu’s nomination.
“I will do everything I can to be worthy of the trust he has placed in me,” said Attorri.
He said he comes from a family of immigrants. His mother came to the U.S. from England after World War II and his grandparents on his father’s side came from Italy at the turn of the century. He grew up in suburban Philadelphia.
He attended Dickinson College from 1977-81 and the University of Virginia Law School from 1981-84.
Asked by Councilor Cinde Warmington at his confirmation hearing about his judicial philosophy, Attorri said he likens he judge’s role to that of an umpire as umpires apply the rules to the actions on the field. “The umpire doesn’t throw the ball, swing the bat or play the field,” said Attorri. “If people leave the ballpark talking about the umpire, then something has gone amiss somewhere.”
He never considered being a judge until several of his peers encouraged him to look into it.
“My only motivation in seeking the position is to be of the greatest possible service to the rule of law, and thereby, to serve the people from the state,” said Attorri. “I believe that rule of law is our most precious civic inheritance, and it’s not preserved by itself, or by accident. It needs good stewardship, if it is to be upheld, and passed along to future generations.”
During his hearing, Attorri received accolades from judges, his coworkers and clients who described him as sharp but humble and a pleasure to work with.
“Whenever I or anyone at Devine Millimet had a big case, with difficult or complex legal issues Mark was the first one you want to get involved in that issue,” said former coworker Pete Mosseau.
Ignatius is now serving in Merrimack County. She had been nominated to the bench by then-Gov. Maggie Hassan in 2014.
According to Ballotpedia, Ignatius is the former chair of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission. She previously worked for the New Hampshire Department of Justice as general counsel, as the executive director for New England Conference of Public Utilities Commissioners Inc. and as director of the New Hampshire Office of Energy and Planning. She holds a B.A., in American history from the University of Wisconsin and a law degree from the University of Virginia.
Ignatius has sat on many high-profile cases in the Carroll County. For instance, she ruled in favor of Conway and Settlers Green and against the North Conway Grand Hotel multiple times in connection to legal disputes over the Market Basket grocery store that is now under construction. Each decision was later affirmed by the state Supreme Court.
Ignatius also ruled on three short-term lawsuits pertaining to Conway and the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct.
In the case of Conway vs. Scott Kudrick, a short-term rental owner, Ignatius gave the win to Kudrick, and the town has appealed her decision to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
In the cases of Andrews v Kearsarge Lighting Precinct and Richard Park vs. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, Ignatius ruled in favor of the precinct.
The Andrewses are appealing to the New Hampshire Supreme Court and Park has decided not to continue litigating that case.
As for criminal cases, Ignatius oversaw the preliminary hearings for Harold Hill, who was originally charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with a March 31 crash that killed his passenger, Brooke Barron. A grand jury added manslaughter to the charges. He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges and not guilty to manslaughter in May. His case is scheduled to go to court Wednesday,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.