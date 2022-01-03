WOLFEBORO — A Massachusetts man drowned after his canoe capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee late on New Year's Day.
On Saturday, at approximately 11:05 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit received information that several people in a canoe had fallen in the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee. Four were on shore, but one person was missing, prompting a rapid water rescue response.
Members of the Wolfeboro Police Department, Wolfeboro Fire, Tuftonboro Fire, Wakefield Fire, Alton Fire, Fish and Game, State Police Troop E and Marine Patrol units responded to the scene.
A collaborative investigation and search revealed that a two-person kayak and a canoe, each with two people aboard, left shore in Wolfeboro intending on reaching Grant Island.
Both vessels capsized, and the four people went into the cold water, officials said. The four tried to swim to Grant Island using one of the capsized vessels as flotation.
A friend of the paddlers took a canoe and successfully aided three of the friends onto the Grant Island shoreline until first responders got there, State Police Marine Patrol said.
The drowning victim, a Massachusetts man, was recovered from 15 feet of water by Fish and Game and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of kin.
Officials said none of the paddlers had life jackets.
State Police Marine Patrol strongly reminds all boaters to wear their life jacket, especially in coldwater conditions.
Fish and Game Lt. Brad Morse told the Sun that the man was found using Tuftonboro Fire Department's airboat. Searchers with flashlights found the man. His body was recovered with a grapple. Conditions were "very, very foggy" with light rain.
Anyone who has information related to this drowning is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Sgt. Joshua E. Dirth at (603) 227-2115 or by email at joshua.e.dirth@dos.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.