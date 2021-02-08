BARTLETT — Candidates for town and school offices will have more time to campaign this election season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While voting normally takes place in non-SB2 towns on the second Tuesday in March, selectmen in Bartlett plan to take advantage of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Emergency Order No. 83, which allows towns this year to push back town voting and town meetings to as late as July.
Bartlett Selectmen Gene Chandler, Vicki Garland and Gus Vincent voted unanimously Feb. 3 to move the election of officers from March 9 to May 11 at the Glen Fire Station, and to have the annual town meeting on May 13 at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
Chandler said pushing voting and the district meeting back “made sense” from a safety standpoint.
“I think it’s a good decision for a number of reasons,” Chandler, selectmen's chair, told the Sun last Thursday. “Hopefully, this virus will be a little more quiet by then and more people will have been vaccinated.”
Plus, "it will be warmer then, and we should be able to provide more ventilation," he added.
Delaying town meeting will not have a big impact from a budgetary standpoint, according to Chandler.
“Some of the things we might want to purchase, we might not get as quickly as we might like,” he said. “If we were stretched out into June, then we might be put in a more precarious situation.”
Chandler said traditionally the town seeks to borrow money in mid-May, which could still happen even with the town meeting moved to May 15.
“There might be a slight delay if we need to buy something like a sander,” he said, adding, “Some departments have to understand they may get things approved (at the annual meeting in May), and it may be a little later before they get them. We as a board think this will work out fine.”
Sununu’s order, issued Jan. 22, allows towns more flexibility with the election and deliberative session dates heading into election season.
Chandler said the state Senate passed SB 2 on Jan. 6, which allowed town meetings to be delayed, but the N.H. House was not scheduled to act on it until well into February.
“I was hopeful (for a delay) with Senate Bill 2,” Chandler said, “but the House wasn’t going to act on it quickly enough. There are certain dates and time frame that have to be adhered to in noticing meetings and elections. There were members of the House who said they would mesh it through, but that lack of inaction would have made the bill too late.”
Chandler had a role in getting the governor to bring his emergency order forward, saying he called Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro, and the Senate Majority Leader) and asked if he could get to the governor and do an executive order on this. That’s to Jeb and Gov. Sununu, it all worked out very well.”
He added: “The governor did a good job. Everything was well taken care of. I think a lot of towns are taking advantage of this opportunity. It seems to make sense from a health standpoint.”
Bartlett selectmen wrote to Sununu and Bradley, thanking them for their actions.
“We appreciate all of the hard work that you and your team have put in to try to keep the residents of New Hampshire safe but still able to enjoy the very basic form of democracy that is exemplified by town meeting,” they said.
The Bartlett School Board, however, still plans to hold its annual district meeting on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School gym.
The 10-day filing period for town and school officers ran from Jan. 19-29.
“We had people sign up for every office but one, a library trustee seat,” Bartlett Town Clerk/Tax Collector Cheryl Nealley said.
Those who filed for town and school offices will not have to refile, according to Chandler.
“Some people will stay in office a little bit longer or if they want they can resign,” he said.
Garland appears on her way to a second three-year term on the board of selectmen as she is running unopposed.
In other sign-ups, Scott Grant, the current planning board chairman, and Michael Galante signed up for the two three-year terms on the planning board. Kevin McEnaney, the other incumbent, chose not to run.
Incumbent Norman Head and Steven Hempel signed up for the two three-year seats on the zoning board of adjustment. Peter Gagne the other incumbent, is not seeking reelection.
Other town positions include a two-year library trustee term which is vacant; two three-year library trustee seats (incumbents Arden Schoen and Laura Schoen both refiled); and a three-year trustee of the trust funds position (incumbent Beverly Shaw filed).
There are five school district positions. Incumbent Rob Clark and Emily Calderwood filed for the two three-year seats on the school board. Incumbent Dr. Ivette Emery is not seeking re-election.
Julia King, who was appointed to fill out the term last summer, filed for the one-year term as school moderator, while incumbents Sheila Glines and Gail Paine re-upped for one-year terms as school treasurer and clerk, respectively.
