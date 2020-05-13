CONWAY — A day after hearing from small-business owners who had received funding through the Paycheck Protection Program, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) got the other side of the story from business owners who got the wrong amount, never heard back from banks and worry their businesses won’t survive.
Shaheen, senior member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, hosted a conference call May 7 from Washington, D.C., with eight New Hampshire business owners to learn about their experiences with the PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Among those on the call were Ash Fischbein, owner/manager of Hobbs Tavern & Brewing Co. in West Ossipee, and Eric Johnson, CEO of Northern Human Services in Conway, Berlin and Littleton.
Fischbein said Hobbs, which has between 40-60 employees, “is very tourist-driven, and we are about to come into our busy season. In the restaurant, we work extremely hard for three months to survive for the next nine.”
Hobbs, which did provide a special Mother’s Day takeout menu on Sunday, has been open only for beer sales because of the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders which came down from Gov. Sununu in mid-March.
Fischbein said once he learned about PPP and EIDL, he immediately applied for the latter March 30. EIDLs, the SBA website says, are “lower-interest loans of up to $2 million, with the principal and interest deferment as the administrator’s discretion, that are available to pay for expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred, including payroll and other operating expenses.”
Fischbein said that three weeks after he applied, “we had a hard pull on our credit,” and he thought the money was about to arrive, but it wasn’t the amount he was seeking. It was only $10,000.
“With that, there’s really no point in us being open,” said Fischbein, noting that his average payroll is $20,000-$25,000 a week. “Jac Cuddy (director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council) suggested I call the SBA, which I did.
“I was caller No. 2,500 and something, and was told it would be about two hours if I wanted to hold.”
Fischbein stayed on the line, and after three hours, the phone started to ring, indicating he was about to speak with a representative. After three rings, the line went dead. He ended up spending six hours on hold and never spoke to anyone.
“I called Congressman (Chris) Pappas’ office, and they said they ran into the same problem,” he said.
Fischbein did apply for the second round of PPP funding and was able to secure $187,000, which he applied for “as added insurance,” as he “still has not heard a thing from EIDL.”
“We’re about to go into the busy season, and I don’t have the inventory to start back up,” he said, voicing concern about signing for the PPP, which he said if the guidelines aren’t strictly followed would mean he would face a $10,500-a-month payment in two years.
Fischbein added that it’s difficult to get employees to return to work when they are receiving up to $24 an hour by taking unemployment.
Shaheen said the oversight committee will try to address the eight-week PPP timeline to “make it more flexible.”
“We have 660 employees and are a non-profit, so we did not meet the eligibility criteria for PPP,” NHS’ Johnson told Shaheen. “The cutoff was 500 employees (to be eligible), which we thought put us out of the game, but others (who did not meet the criteria), got it. I felt like it was kind of an arbitrary decision.”
Northern Human Services, according to its website, “provides professional support and services to people affected by mental illness, developmental disabilities, substance abuse, acquired brain injury or related disorders.”
Johnson — who said NHS covers 40 percent of the state, has a $42 million budget and serves 4,600 citizens — was also invited to speak to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) committee.
“We’re getting by on revenues, but if there is another wave (as projected for fall/winter), I fear that we may not be able to sustain this operation, which has been in place for the past 40 years,” he said.
Shaheen told him the 500 employee cutoff was not entirely arbitrary. “The intent was to have (PPP) mirror SBA programs when they’re not in a pandemic. Small business is defined as that way (having less than 500 employees).”
Also taking part in the call were Taryn Fisher, owner of Keene Fine Arts Gallery in Keene; Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easter Seals N.H.; Steven Peterson, owner of Main Stream Security Services in Merrimack; Heidi Liolios, owner of Chelby’s Pizza and Subs in Manchester; Janet Arnett, executive director of New Hampshire Jobs for America’s Graduates; and Josh Heinzl, owner of Josh’s Toys & Games in Nashua, Salem and Manchester.
“I know these are really difficult times,” Shaheen said, wrapping up the call. “We’re trying to figure out how we can best be of help to the people we’re supposed to help. We will stay in touch with all of you.”
