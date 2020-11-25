CONWAY — Near the top of the holiday wish list for SAU 9 is bus drivers.
The driver shortage may affect everything from bus routes to field trips and athletic contests. The need has been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic as some opted out this fall due to health concerns.
“We're struggling to get bus drivers right now,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Conway School Board on Nov. 8. “We’ve had vacancies in our district. We aren't getting anybody knocking at those doors. I think the reality is that these are tough, tough things that we have to take a look at.”
He added: “Parents have been very flexible in driving their kids to school, and in doing all the things that we have to do, but it’s a concern that Jim (Hill, the district's director of administrative services), Gredel (Shaw, transportation coordinator for SAU 9) and I have with transportation.
“We’re trying to keep the number (of students) low on the buses, but we also have laws that we have to follow to provide transportation,” he said.
The need could become even greater in January.
“Our elementary school principals and our high school and middle school principals are getting ready to start contacting people who are distance learning,” he said.
“We said at the beginning of the (school) year, we're going to ask you to commit to distance learning or face-to-face, and we'll reassess in January.
“We want to determine what that looks like, how many people do want to come back face-to-face after the winter break. That's going to impact a lot of decisions that we have to make,” Richard said.
Hill said the average age of drivers in Conway is 58 and substitute drivers' average age is 68.
In SAU 9, there are 15 regular drivers and a handful of spare part-time drivers covering the seven schools from Conway to Bartlett and Jackson, Shaw said.
“I’m very, very lucky to have as many as I do,” she said. “I have a great group; we just could use a few more in the group. We’re not alone in having a need; we’re luckier than a lot of places.
“We have incredible drivers,” said Shaw. “They’re hard-working, professional in every sense. I’d put them up against anyone.”
According to busboss.com, School Bus Transportation magazine conducted a nationwide survey in 2019 on school bus staffing. Of districts surveyed, 7 percent indicated they were desperate for drivers; 24 percent said the problem was severe; 36 percent said it was a moderate problem; 24 percent indicated it was a mild issue; and 9 percent stated there was not a shortage of drivers.
“In other words, two-thirds of all districts in the United States are reporting significant problems with maintaining school bus staffing,” Bus Boss stated in a February article.
In August, NationalPublic Radio did a story on driver shortage for the fall. “Districts across the country are planning a return to school with socially distanced classrooms and lower-capacity buses,” the story stated. “But even with fewer kids on buses, many drivers are old enough that they're at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, leaving school districts across the country with a bus driver shortage.”
Last December, the Conway School Board raised drivers’ hourly pay from $18 to $22 per hour to try to attract more substitute drivers.
Since the pandemic hit, the number of students allowed on a bus has been essentially cut in half to 26. Students have assigned seats to help with any needed contact tracing. The same formula was used for after-school programs such as sports travel. Windows this fall had to remain open and students were not allowed to eat or drink on away rides.
“I hope whatever January brings, people will understand if we have to do double runs,” Shaw said.
She added: “If we have a driver go out sick, what do we do? The bus is going to still come, but it might not be on time. There may come a time when some sports may have to be canceled. It won’t be because of a lack of effort, just the fact we don’t have a driver.”
Shaw said the district is willing to train any interested drivers.
“We will train you from start to finish if you’re interested,” she said. “We will help with all of the Department of Transportation requirements. As I said, we are very fortunate to have the drivers we have. We just need a few more to get us through this craziness.
“Unfortunately, there’s no book where chapter 25 is on how to handle school transportation in a pandemic.”
Anyone interested in becoming a regular or substitute bus driver should call Hill at (603) 447-8368 or Shaw at (603) 447-3626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.