BARTLETT — The opening of the 10-day filing period for state representative came with a flurry of activity Wednesday. It also saw a lot of candidates map reading as they looked at the reconfigured districts.
District 2, which previously covered Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson with just one seat, has expanded to a much wider landscape, adding Albany, Chatham, Hart’s Location and Sandwich to the district and having two representatives serving these towns.
On Wednesday, Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) filed for a third two-year term, while Rep. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) who is finishing up his first term as the District 7 floterial representative, has also filed in District 2.
The District 7 floterial, which covered Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth for the past 18 years, was dismantled and the state districts reconfigured in March.
Albany has been part of District 3 with Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
Chatham and Hale’s Location were in District 2 with Conway and Eaton.
Sandwich had been in District 4 with Moultonborough and Tuftonboro.
“It’s a different district,” Burroughs said, adding that Albany, Jackson and Sandwich “moved to Congressional District 2 from District 1 on Tuesday, so lots of changes for those towns.”
The Supreme Court’s special master on Tuesday proposed moving five towns — Albany, Campton, Jackson, New Hampton and Sandwich from District 1 to District 2 to equalize the state’s two congressional districts.
Ray Gilmore of Bartlett, who ran as a Republican in 2000, formally left the GOP on Tuesday. He went to Bartlett Town Hall and changed his party affiliation to undeclared.
Wednesday, Gilmore said he hasn’t ruled out a run for representative as an independent.
“I simply cannot and will not support what the GOP has become,” he said Wednesday by email. “Without the infrastructure of a major political party, any run will most likely end in defeat. But, as an independent candidate, I could force the hot button topics into the foreground and make the candidates from both sides answer the hard questions.
“I will also be able to siphon off votes from Trump loyalists, effectively blocking them from winning; which is critical to election integrity in 2024.”
Burroughs hopes better days are ahead under the Golden Dome in Concord.
“I can’t say that I enjoyed this term (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Burroughs said. “It was just so different than the first term. There was so much disrespect this past term.
“I hope things change regardless of which party is in charge and so we can get back to more civil discourse.”
McAleer has only served during a pandemic.
“I’ve finally felt comfortable in the last month and a half,” he said. “February was the first time I actually sat in my assigned seat.”
McAleer added: “I learned a lot. There’s a lot more involved (to being a state rep) than most people think. I’m still learning, but I enjoy being able to help people.”
In other filing news on Wednesday, Robert Chase of Bartlett signed up to be a delegate to the Republican Convention.
The state primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 13. The state general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
