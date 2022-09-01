buzzell

Fryeburg recreation director Rick Buzzell tells selectmen Aug. 25 there was a burglary at the Fryeburg recreation complex the week prior. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — A burglary took place in August at the Fryeburg recreation complex, the recreation director told selectmen, and thousands of dollars' worth of equipment was stolen.

Speaking to selectmen at their Aug. 25 meeting, Rec Director Rick Buzzell said his vacation the week prior was interrupted by the report that about $4,000 worth of equipment such as weed trimmers, tool sets and tables and chairs that were in a tent had disappeared.

