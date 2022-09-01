FRYEBURG, Maine — A burglary took place in August at the Fryeburg recreation complex, the recreation director told selectmen, and thousands of dollars' worth of equipment was stolen.
Speaking to selectmen at their Aug. 25 meeting, Rec Director Rick Buzzell said his vacation the week prior was interrupted by the report that about $4,000 worth of equipment such as weed trimmers, tool sets and tables and chairs that were in a tent had disappeared.
"I thought that was it until I came back to work and decided to take the van someplace and found out they cut two (catalytic) converters off the van and one converter off the mini-bus," said Buzzell, adding that there was no surveillance footage of the thieves.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke replied they need cameras at the site.
Buzzell said he was scheduled to meet with a security company on Aug. 29 for an estimate but didn't know where money could come from to install cameras.
Clarke also suggested putting in a gate and motion sensitive lights.
Buzzell said it "seems funny" the burglars picked the week he was off. "It makes me wonder if it's somebody I know," said Buzzell.
"Sounds like an inside job to me," said selectmen's chair Tom Kingsbury.
At the meeting, Fryeburg Police Sgt. Henry Small said the crime was under investigation.
Buzzell on Thursday said he's still waiting for an estimate from the security company and is working with the insurance company. He said the crime was on town property but the community center is owned by the 501(c)(3) group named Fryeburg Recreation Department Inc.
Town Manager Katie Haley said an insurance claim was filed Aug. 25.
Police Chief Aaron Mick said Thursday said there were no leads.
But the news from Fryeburg Rec wasn't all bad. Buzzell said there's been huge interest in fall sports, with 140 children signed up. He said there's a potential to have six soccer teams and hopes some adults will volunteer to coach.
"Our numbers are incredible," said Buzzell. "We are at all-time highs."
Any one with information about the burglary is encouraged to call Fryeburg Police at (207) 935-3323 or Oxford County Regional Communications Center at (207) 743-9554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.