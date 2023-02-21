CONWAY — The Conway Municipal Budget Committee voted 8-5 to support a proposed three-year teacher contract on the school warrant, but it received scrutiny at the committee’s public hearing last week.
Last month, the Conway School Board and Conway Education Association (teachers union) reached a tentative agreement on what would be the third three-year teacher contract in a row.
The cost of the contract, which would have to be approved by voters April 11, is estimated to be $565,894 for the first year (2023-24), $566,722 for 2024-25 and $588,613 for 2025-26.
Over three years, the total cost of the contract would be $3,417,739. After each year of the contract, it automatically carries over into the next budget.
In the current contract, approved by voters in 2020, the costs were $133,498 for the first year (2020-21), $600,719 for 2021-22 and $315,516 for 2022-23.
Over three years, the cost of the contract was $1,917,448.
Budgeteers voting to support the proposed contract on Feb. 16 were selectmen’s representative John Colbath, school board representative Randy Davison, Kit Hickey, Dave Jensen, Frank Jost, Ellin Leonard, Quentin Lewis and Stacy Sand. Opposing it were chairman Peter Donohoe, Bob Drinkhall, Jim LeFebvre, Bill Marvel and Terry McCarthy.
The motion to recommend Article 5, the proposed contract, was made by Davison. Sand offered a second.
But Marvel said: “There’s no way in hell that I’m going to recommend this contract. The raises alone at the end of the contract will raise the budget $1.75 million, just the raises. And part of the reason that’s so expensive is because there are so many people in the union.
“We have the highest proportion of teachers to students of any school our size, and general staff, too, for that matter,” Marvel stated. “That alone should be cause to reject it.”
He added: “Frankly, I’m sick to death of the school board accommodating an excessive growth of staff year after year after year. And this is where I draw the line.”
Lisa Towle, who is the recording secretary for the town and school, spoke in support of the contract.
“The school has 500 plus or minus employees, and the town has 93,” she said. “It’s roughly a fifth of what the school has (and the town’s budget) is $14 million. … Our students need an education. We have students that have special needs, we need to provide them with an education, we can’t segregate them and send them off so we just educate the ones in the regular classroom.”
Towle added: “We need to support our schools and support these kids. You would want your child to have the best education they could get. That might take three teachers. It might take a tutor, it might take a paraprofessional and a teacher, all for that one student to be successful in life. Just think about that for a minute, please.”
Marvel replied: “The school budget, I think, differs from the town in that 80 percent of the budget is personnel. And the very fact that you mentioned there are 500 people working for the school district should be something of an indictment itself. Other districts that are doing far better than us academically do it on fewer people and on less money. If we were top flight academically, I might tend to agree with you.”
He added: “This school district has been overspending for a couple of decades. And now we have a school board that seems utterly petrified of the extravagant staff that they’ve allowed to accumulate. All teachers have to do is walk into a meeting, sit down in a kind of surly mood and the school board coils and turns tail.
“We’re doing miserably academically. We tied Clarmont of all towns for last place in reading. If more teachers were the answer to education, then we should be soaring, and we’re not,” he said.
Towle disagreed.
“I had a child that was on the special needs end, and it took sometimes four teachers to work with him to get him his education,” she said. “He’s very successful in life right now.
“I think these students are doing fabulous,” she said. “We have students who are going on to work for NASA, from Kennett High School. That’s impressive in itself.”
She also said that the SAT test “is a snapshot in time.”
“That snapshot in time is repeated year after year,” Marvel responded, “and it’s been quite a few years that our snapshots have been plunging.
Under the new agreement, a person with a bachelor’s degree at Step 1 would receive a starting salary of $42,571 in 2025-26. The increase between steps is increased by $50 per year of the contract.
Under the current agreement, teacher salaries increased to $38,007 in 2020-21, to $39,617 in 2021-22 and $40,431 in this final year.
Davison said his vote represents the school board, not himself.
“I technically wouldn’t be voting on this because my spouse is a member of the faculty here (at Kennett High School),” he said. “So my votes on all of the school items will be what the school board voted.”
