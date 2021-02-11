CONWAY — Two-thirds of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee support the $1.3 million bond that the Conway School District is proposing to replace the 511 faulty windows at Kennett High School.
Eight of the 12 members present at the budget committee’s public hearing Wednesday at Kennett High pledged support for the bond, while eight also supported the idea of paying for the windows in one fell swoop rather than with a five-year bond.
A 60 percent majority of town voters is needed for bonds to pass.
The Conway School Board has two articles on the warrant. No. 2 seeks voter approval "to authorize the issuance of $1.3 million of bonds or notes in accordance with the provisions of the Municipal Finance Act (RSA Chapter 33); and to authorize the school board to issue and negotiate such bonds or notes to determine the rate of interest thereon; and to raise and appropriate an additional sum of $32,500 for the first year’s interest payment on the bonds or notes.”
The article is recommended by the school board 5-1-1 (Jess Whitelaw abstained and Joe Mosca in the minority).
No. 2A states: “Should Article 2 fail to approve the issuance of $1.3 million of bonds, to see if the District will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $750,000 to be added to the Expendable Trust Fund (new Kennett High School Facilities Maintenance Fund) established for that purpose in 2007, for the purpose of replacing the windows and related improvements at Kennett High School. In the following year’s tuition calculation, approximately $493,727 will offset this amount from the sending towns.”
Budgeteers David Jensen, Michael Fougere, Ellin Leonard, Erik Corbett, Mike Laracy and Eric Dziedzic along with selectmen’s representative John Colbath and school board representative Bill Aughton voted in the majority on Article 2 while Bob Drinkhall, Jim LeFebvre, Peter Donohoe and Frank Jost were in the minority.
On Article 2A, it was Corbett, Leonard, Aughton and Donohoe in the minority.
“There were two good arguments from both sides,” committee chair LeFebvre said. “As an older person, I hate to be in debt so would prefer to stay away from a bond. Budget committee members voted their conscience. ... I personally think 2A is a better option.”
Conway would not be footing the entire bill. The sending towns (Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth) would be on the hook for $855,000 of the $1.3 million.
“The sending towns are paying just almost exactly two-thirds of the cost of this project,” Jim Hill, director of administrative services for SAU 9, said Wednesday night.
The school board learned in June the windows have become brittle and are falling apart.
Asked how long the replacement project would take, Hill said that because of the time lag for manufacturing, if the article were to pass in Article, the windows wouldn't be done before July and August.
“So in September and October of this year, there are some areas like the library, maybe portions of the cafeteria that they would do but not in the classrooms," Hill said.
"The biggest phase would be the following summer. They would actually be manufacturing the windows this year, but have the installation done in the summer of 2022.”
Bill Marvel, former budget committee member, spoke about maintenance funds and that more than one could be used for this project.
“I am glad to see that that the Kennett High School maintenance fund is being dipped into finally since we're putting money into that each year,” he said.
“We also have a school buildings maintenance fund of $347,000 and change that I last saw. And, of course, that's for all school buildings, but this is one of them. And then we have a retained balance. In the last few years, the school board has been allowed to retain a percentage of its surplus. And last year, looking at this correctly, it was about just under $242,000. Throw those three figures together, and you have a $1.25 million.”
He added: “I assume these are for emergencies. That’s what we were told the routine balance was for. Why aren't we using at least that? If not some of the school buildings maintenance fund, which I think the sending towns contributed to, didn’t they? The percent proportion of cost would be the same, but the immediate tax bite would not.”
Hill said that path has a few hurdles to overcome.
“The emergency piece, Bill, I think there are some hoops that you have to go through to get that money released,” he said. “I think you've got to go through the Department of Ed if you're talking about retaining the 2.5 percent (of the budget that school boards can retain). I would question whether or not they would consider that an emergency if we had an ability to pay for it (another way).”
“I assumed that was the case,” Marvel replied, “but you're using the largest portion of the Kennett maintenance fund for this urgency. I mean, it would be an emergency if those windows suddenly started falling out in this weather. And so I think you could probably make an argument for that.”
Hill responded: “I have been in favor of at least squirreling some of this money away for those rainy days."
Aughton voted to go the bond route.
“To get an interest rate of 1.25 percent is quite remarkable in this day and age,” he said by phone Wednesday. “I prefer this alternative to stripping down the piggy bank in the high school maintenance trust fund.”
Aughton believes the district’s new five-year strategic plan would support a bond payment. Under Facilities, on page 26 of the plan, it recommends, “budgets developed to support implementing recommendations on a schedule to spread out the overall impact over time.”
“To be honest, I’m scared the bond won’t pass, and we really need it to,” Aughton said.
While some favor dipping deep into the maintenance trust fund, Aughton that there are a number of big maintenance items on the near horizon, specifically at the high school, including repaving the 15-year-old, mile-long road to Eagles’ Way, which has just had a skim top put on in recent years, along with the need to replace roofs at the high school.
“It’s a bit like buying a car,” said Aughton. “it's not wise to send every penny upfront.”
He added: “Let’s get the bond and save the other money.”
Marvel asked: “If they both fail, what will you do? Come back next year and use wood glue in the meantime and look for places to save money?"
“I would imagine we would be back here next year looking at a similar conversation,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
“If a particular window does fall out, or two, then the board would have to make decisions about taking money potentially out (of maintenance trust funds).”
