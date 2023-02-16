Conway Budget Committee Public Hearing - Jim LeFebvre and Ellin Leonard

Conway Municipal Budget Committee members Jim LeFebvre and Ellin Leonard voted to cut the Conway School Board’s proposed 2023-24 operating budget by $1.2 million at their budget hearing on Wednesday night. LeFebvre made the motion for the cut, which was supported by a 9-4 vote. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Though a petitioned article to close an elementary school appears on this year’s school warrant, that may be moot if the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s $1.2 million cut of the proposed 2023-24 school budget is adopted in April.

At the school budget hearing held in Kennett High’s Loynd Auditorium on Wednesday night, budgeteers trimmed the above amount and nearly sliced another $800,000, but it fell just two votes shy of passing.

