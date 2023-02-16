CONWAY — Though a petitioned article to close an elementary school appears on this year’s school warrant, that may be moot if the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s $1.2 million cut of the proposed 2023-24 school budget is adopted in April.
At the school budget hearing held in Kennett High’s Loynd Auditorium on Wednesday night, budgeteers trimmed the above amount and nearly sliced another $800,000, but it fell just two votes shy of passing.
“It didn’t surprise me,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Thursday. “There are certain individuals on the committee who are using this methodology to close a school. All you have to do is look at the facilities usage committee’s report that closing a school will save the district about $1 million annually.”
Richard called a meeting with building administrators for today to look at ways to cut the $1.2 million from the proposed operating budget.
“We’ll go through the exercise, but I don’t think you can approach that figure without cutting significant programs at schools,” he said. “At that point, you have to look at closing a school.”
In addition, the Conway School Board will hold a special meeting next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office to discuss the impact of the budget committee’s move.
“We need to have a school board meeting next week in order to present the cuts to the school board so that we can send the official financial documents to the NH DRA (Department of Revenue and Administration),” Richard told the board in an email. “You will then be asked to revote on the operating budget warrant article so that we can post it legally prior to the deliberative meeting.”
He added: “I will be working with the administration to strategize how to meet the budget reduction.”
School board member Mike DiGregorio, who was at the budget hearing, told the Sun on Thursday, “The budget committee members are sending a message to the Conway School Board that they want to see action on declining enrollment and test scores, and they’re not wrong.”
The Conway School Board in December adopted a proposed operating budget of $40,254,150, which is $134,139 more than the default budget. It represented a .67 percent increase over last year’s adopted budget. Chief culprits for the increase are health insurance and rising heating oil and fuel prices.
On Wednesday, budget committee member Jim LeFebvre made a motion to decrease the budget by $1.2 million for a new operating budget of $39,054,150.
“We are not in the process of telling them where to take their money out,” he said. “We are giving them an opportunity to look at the potential savings and efficiencies within their own departments, which I believe has not been done adequately in the past.”
He added: “I believe $1.2 million is something they can live with if they were to look at ways of doing things more efficiently across the board.”
Stacy Sand offered a second, and the motion carried 9-4 with Randy Davison, the school board’s representative to the budget committee, John Colbath, the selectman’s representative, Dave Jensen and Kit Hickey in the minority.
Voting for the cut were Erik Corbett, chair Peter Donohoe, Bob Drinkhall, Frank Jost, LeFebvre, Ellin Leonard, Quentin Lewis, Bill Marvel and Sand.
Minutes later, Marvel sought to reduce the school budget by another $800,000 to $38,254,150. LeFebvre seconded the motion, but eight budgeteers — Colbath, Corbett, Davison, Hickey, Jensen, Jost, Leonard and Sand — voted it down, with just Donohoe, Drinkhall, LeFebvre, Lewis and Marvel supporting it.
The committee’s proposed school budget ($39,054,150) now goes to the school deliberative meeting on Wednesday, March 8 (7 p.m., in the Loynd Auditorium). Citizens will have an opportunity to amend it.
If the budget committee’s figure remains in place, it would be decided at the voting portion of school meeting at the town garage in Center Conway on Tuesday, April 11 (from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.).
“It will be the will of the people who determine what happens,” said Richard. “Hopefully, people are paying attention and will come out to the deliberative meeting.”
If that budget is voted down, the default budget of $40,120,011 would be in place for the 2023-24 school year.
The majority of the budgeteers support Article No. 9, submitted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue of Center Conway, which states: “To see if the school district will vote to close one of Conway’s three elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year.”
They voted 7-3-3 to back it, with Corbett, Donohoe, Drinkhall, Jost, LeFebvre, Leonard and Marvel in the majority, while Hickey, Jensen and Sand were in the minority and Colbath, Davison and Lewis abstained.
“Closing and selling one of the existing schools is a financial gamble that I’m not going to support,” Jensen said. “I have two reasons. First, is that while the school population has been declining, there’s strong evidence that the trend may reverse.
“The second reason is the high cost to the future taxpayer of having to build a new elementary school because we sold one of the older ones. If you go the wrong way now and realize in 10 years that we again need to have three elementary schools the price tag for a new school, likely dwarfs any savings generated by closing and selling the school.”
Marvel, who serves on the school closure committee, voted to close an elementary school and believes the savings will be greater than $1.2 million.
The committee that was looking at closing a school found that the approximate savings annually, just from closing the school was about $1.4 million, almost four $1.4 million. We came up with $1.3 million something, but that only counts the reduction in staff. It doesn’t count the reduction in inevitable maintenance and it doesn’t count potential revenue from the sale of a building.”
“I don’t know if the school board is made up of incompetent dinosaurs,” Colbath said. “I would implore them to do their job and make the right decisions.”
