CONWAY — If you’re good with numbers and would like to get your feet wet in town and school government, a seat on the budget committee might be for you.
The Conway Municipal Budget Committee has a vacancy and hopes to address the seat when it meets next Wednesday, April 27, in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office in Conway Village at 6:30 p.m.
There were four three-year seats on the budget committee, but just three people threw their hats into the ring for the April 12 election. Incumbents Ellin Leonard and Frank Jost were both re-elected with 794 and 705 votes, respectively, while political newcomer Quentin Lewis was also elected with 663 votes.
Incumbents Michael Fougere, who stepped down from the committee in January, and Marvel opted not to run in this year's election.
Historically, according to Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell, when a seat is empty during an election, following voting, it is offered to the citizen who receives the most write-in votes. Inkell said on April 12, Marvel garnered the most write-ins for the fourth budget committee seat.
“We reached out and declined the seat,” she said, adding that there were few people who got two write-ins and several who got one.
“Once the first person declines, and there is no discernible second choice, the seat would then become an appointment by the municipality (the budget committee),” said Inkell.
It would be a one-year appointment until next April when the seat would then appear on the ballot as a two-year term.
Although he declined the write-in seat, Marvel may still be at the budget committee table. John Edgerton, 87, who just wrapped up his 41st year on the budget committee, is stepping down as the Center Conway Fire Precinct’s representative. Marvel, who lives in the precinct, plans to ask precinct commissioners for the appointment to the committee.
“It appears so,” Marvel said last Thursday when asked if he’ll be back with the budgeteers.
“John has done an outstanding job,” said Jim LeFebvre, chair of the budget committee, said by phone on April 13. “His knowledge of the town and school has been a tremendous asset to us. I think we all owe him a debt of gratitude for his service.”
“If Bill takes John’s seat, we’ll still have an at-large seat to fill,” LeFebvre said. “We also have two more vacancies among the precincts (East Conway Fire and Redstone Fire). I can’t do anything about those, that’s a problem for the respective precinct commissioners.”
Both the Redstone and East Conway seats on the budget committee have been vacant for the past two years.
There are 17 seats on the budget committee — 12 are elected; three are precinct appointees; and the remaining two seats feature representatives from the school board and the board of selectmen.
Currently serving on the committee are LeFebvre, Erik Corbett, vice-chair Peter Donohoe and David Jensen, whose terms expire next April; Bob Drinkhall, Kit Hickey, Terry McCarthy and Stacy Sand, whose terms run out in 2024; and Jost, Leonard and Lewis, whose terms end in 2025.
John Colbath is the selectmen’s representative, while Randy Davison has been the school board’s designee.
“This year we started with 15 members due to the two precinct vacancies and ended up with 14 (due to Fougere’s resignation),” said LeFebvre. “Ideally, I’d love to see all 17 seats filled.
LeFebvre said the agenda for next week’s meeting will be “to clean up last year’s stuff (such as minutes and old business) and then to reorganize for the next year.”
He said members will be asked their opinions on filling the empty seat. Anyone interested in filling the vacancy can attend the meeting.
LeFebvre was pleased Leonard and Jost re-upped and was glad to see Lewis file for and win a seat.
“He came to several of our meetings over the course of the year and seemed to be interested,” he said of Lewis.
Part of the reorganization next Wednesday will include the nomination and election of a chairman and vice-chair; the setting of the meeting schedule; and determining whether the chair will be a voting or non-voting member. The chair has always been a voting member in Conway.
