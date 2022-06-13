BROWNFIELD, Maine — Voters will be asked Wednesday to pass a planning board-sponsored short-term rental ordinance that town officials say is "pretty liberal."
The vote will be held at the Brownfield Community Center at 7 p.m. Unless there is a move to use secret ballot, the vote will be conducted by show of hands. The short-term rental article is No. 64.
Section one of the ordinance states: "The purpose of this ordinance is to balance the desire of property owners to rent their properties to short term tenants and the desire of residents to preserve the peaceful quiet enjoyment of their residences and residential neighborhoods and to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of occupants of short-term rentals."
Essentially, the seven-page ordinance, calls for short-term rentals up to 30 days to be licensed. Licenses would run for one year. The ordinance has provisions for dealing with noise, occupancy limits, code compliance and life safety. Food could not be served from a short-term rental and large gatherings would not be allowed.
STRs in operation now will be given a grace period.
"A current owner who is renting their dwelling as an STR will be allowed an advertising/rental grace period of 90 days while their permit application is being processed provided the owner submits their STR license application within 60 days from the date the STR ordinance is adopted by majority vote at a duly called Town Meeting," the proposed ordinance says.
Disorderly STRs could have their licenses revoked. Violations of the ordinance could also be punishable by fines of between $100 and $2,500.
At the planning board meeting Tuesday, chair Sonia Fournier Frye said there are an estimated 25-60 short-term rentals in Brownfield. She said the planning board has been working on the ordinance for a couple years and this version is less restrictive than previous ones and is "pretty liberal." She said it's aimed at addressing problem STRs while allowing quiet ones to operate without a lot of red tape.
"If we have an STR that is causing a nuisance, we have some recourse," said Frye, explaining the need for the ordinance. "(Now) they're all running 'Free Willy,' and I think for the most part 99 percent of all the STRs that are currently in Brownfield are a non-issue. But someday there will be one. It's inevitable."
She said that some STRs resemble "sheds" and are lacking safety-wise. Planning board vice chair Kurt Wood added some have "strange sanitation" systems.
During the meeting, Brownfield resident Vincent Pestilli, who planning board members termed a responsible STR owner, offered several suggested changes to the ordinance.
Planning board members said it was too late to change the ordinance before the town meeting and Maine Municipal Association lawyers advise against changing it at the town meeting. But the ordinance could be changed later on at a subsequent town meeting.
Wood said later that STRs are an issue all over Maine and beyond. He said the Maine Municipal Association, after closing down government education classes due to COVID-19, reopened with a program about how towns can deal with STRs. He said that illustrates how pervasive the issue is.
"If Maine Municipal Association, who hadn't been doing much of anything, felt that was the first one they needed to bring up, it's not a Brownfield problem, it's not a one jerk problem," said Wood. "It's a nationwide thing."
To read the ordinance go to tinyurl.com/ydjwyuyj.
