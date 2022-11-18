bretton

Bretton Woods Ski Area said lifts will run today from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the Zephyr High-speed Quad servicing Rangeview to start. (COURTESY BRETTON WOODS SKI AREA)

BRETTON WOODS — Bretton Woods, New Hampshire’s largest ski area, will kick off its 49th season Saturday, offering snow, lifts, lodging and more. Part of the Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods is surrounded by nearly 800,000 acres of the White Mountain National Forest.

Meanwhile, the team at Wildcat Ski Area in Pinkham Notch posted on its Facebook page that its planned Friday opening didn’t come to fruition.

