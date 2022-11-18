BRETTON WOODS — Bretton Woods, New Hampshire’s largest ski area, will kick off its 49th season Saturday, offering snow, lifts, lodging and more. Part of the Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods is surrounded by nearly 800,000 acres of the White Mountain National Forest.
Meanwhile, the team at Wildcat Ski Area in Pinkham Notch posted on its Facebook page that its planned Friday opening didn’t come to fruition.
“Sometimes, hard work just isn’t enough if the weather doesn’t play its part. We tried, until the last possible minute (seriously!), to open for tomorrow but we aren’t going to hit that target,” the post said Thursday. “Our teams are hard at work, temperatures are now cooperating, and we are full speed ahead to open soon,” it added.
“In the past week, our team has been making snow on Upper Catapult, Middle Wildcat and Bobcat. We couldn’t be more proud of our team’s efforts. We want to get open and stay open, and with a few more days of snowmaking, we will have better snow coverage on more terrain, and surfaces that are more resilient to the Wildcat weather we are known for. We will announce our new target opening by next Tuesday at the latest.”
On its website, Cranmore Mountain Resort posted, “The winter weather returned overnight, which allowed us to fire up snowmaking for the first time this season. ... Our projected opening day is Friday, Nov. 25; of course, that is weather dependent. We are shooting to have some terrain off of the South Quad, Tubing Park, and Mountain Adventure Park rides open all Thanksgiving Weekend long. Stay tuned as we should know more by early next week!”
For the Bretton Woods 2022-23 ski season weekend opener, lifts will turn from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the Zephyr High-speed Quad servicing Rangeview to start, and additional lifts/trails to open as snowmaking continues.
Terrain is recommended for intermediate levels and above, and all skiers and riders should be geared up including goggles, as snowmaking will continue as conditions allow. Through Nov. 23, Adult tickets are $69; teens 13-17 are $59; and juniors 5-12 are $49; and seniors 65-79 are $40.
As part of Omni Hotels & Resorts’ brand-wide Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, which donates a meal to Feeding America for every completed stay, Bretton Woods will be hosting a non-perishable food drive on Opening Day to support its the New Hampshire Food Bank. Guests who bring donations of a non-perishable food item will receive a $10 discount per ticket purchase at the window.
“Our hardworking snowmakers and grooming team are working diligently create the best opening-day experience as possible, given the unseasonal weather we’ve seen in November,” noted Craig Clemmer, director of sales and marketing, adding, “We look forward to the beginning of a great season, and we’re thankful that Mother Nature is doing her part.”
Opening weekend skier services are limited, he said, and include rentals with advanced reservations and repair services, plus Lucy Crawford’s Food Court, Slopeside Pub and TreeTop Sports will be open in the main Base Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.