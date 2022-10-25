CONWAY — Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is seeking re-election to Senate District 3 for the eighth time. He’s being challenged by Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield), a state representative who switched parties last year due to the Republican leadership’s response to state COVID vaccination laws. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Bradley, who took part in an editorial board interview at the Sun last Friday, said: “I’ve always been focused on jobs and making sure that New Hampshire vis-a-vis other states is competitive, that we have a growing economy, that businesses can do well here.
He added he opposes sales and income taxes and seeks to make the business tax rate competitive with other states. “We have generated large surpluses; we’re using them to help alleviate property taxes. We’re using them to pay for the energy assistance for people that are of modest means this winter,” Bradley said,
Bradley, who is New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader, said he also tries to ensure that programs serving those with mental health/substance issues as well as disabled and abused children are funded.
Bradley sees himself as a moderate.
“The New Hampshire Senate, with me as a majority leader, Chuck Morse, Senate President ... have been a moderating influence from the extremes on both sides, quite frankly,” he said.
Bradley said his biggest legislative accomplishment was getting Medicaid expansion passed in 2014 because it allowed 90,000 people to get health insurance. He said before then, low-income patients would have to go to the emergency room and the cost of their care was made up for by charging people with insurance more.
“It was called uncompensated care and was this huge tax on employers, and it was $400 million-$500 million,” said Bradley. “And we’ve dramatically reduced that.”
Marsh, during his editorial board, ripped Bradley for failing to stand up to the right wing Free Staters that would destroy useful government programs and undermine public health.
“I have a very different voting record than Bill Marsh,” said Bradley. “And when he calls me an extremist, I’m not going to let that go without pointing out that actually Bill Marsh’s voting record, in many instances, is quite extreme.”
According to Bradley, Marsh (as a Republican) in 2017 supported HB 633, which would have allowed insurance companies to drop mandatory coverage for a range of services, diabetes, hearing aids, mental health, substance abuse, and contraception. HB 633 died in the House.
“Obviously, if it comes to the Senate, there’s no way I would have supported it,” said Bradley. “There is no way that you shouldn’t cover those things as an insurance company.”
Bradley said Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist, voted against raising the age of tobacco purchases from 18 to 21, the current age.
During the editorial board, Marsh attacked Bradley for putting “divisive concepts” language into the state budget in order to discourage teachers from discussing issues like racism.
HB 544, “Propagation of Divisive Concepts Prohibited,” which was sponsored by Republican Tuftonboro Rep. Glenn Cordelli and Free Stater Jason Osborne of Auburn, and passed, banned “race or sex scapegoating” in the classroom, saying that means “assigning fault, blame, or bias to a race or sex, or to members of a race or sex because of their race or sex. It similarly encompasses any claim that, consciously or unconsciously, and by virtue of his or her race or sex, members of any race are inherently racist or are inherently inclined to oppress others, or that members of a sex are inherently sexist or inclined to oppress others.”
Bradley said he helped moderate divisive concepts into protections against racism.
“It’s pretty simple,” said Bradley. “You should not teach that one race is superior to another.”
Bradley said there are no prohibitions on teachers discussing slavery or current events with the students.
Bradley also said Marsh wanted to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat, which is about six weeks’ gestation. In contrast Bradley supports a 24-week limit for abortion choice with exceptions for things like health of the mother and fatal fetal anomalies.
In terms of the COVID-19 response, Bradley charged that Marsh supported a bill that said no one could be forced to take a vaccine.
“Had it passed once the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration could enforce for health care workers, mandatory COVID shots, we would have stood to have lost $2.3 billion of Medicaid and Medicare funding,” said Bradley. “What happens if you lose that kind of money? Hospitals can’t employ doctors who can’t see patients.”
As for short-term rentals, Marsh criticized Bradley for backing SB 249, which would have made STRs legal in every town in New Hampshire.
Bradley said he was motivated because Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius, who oversaw several STR cases based in Conway, said the Legislature should step in.
Bradley said he sought to craft a compromise where towns wouldn’t have the right to ban STRs but could regulate them for life safety and issues like parking and if an STR caused too many problems, the permit could be yanked.
“I thought that was a pretty reasonable compromise but obviously, not everybody agreed with that,” he said.
Bradley also described how he stood up to hard right-wing leaders in the House who sought to hold up $60 million for road and bridge repair funding to towns in order to reduce unemployment benefits from 26 to 16 weeks.
“I said, ‘Well, here’s your choice, you can deprive towns of the $60 million of funding and kill the bill or you can sign a committee a conference report that’s the Senate version,” said Bradley. “They dropped that demand and the bill went through and we had a big signing. The governor came to Conway and signed the bill.”
In terms of criminal justice, Bradley said Marsh authored a bill that would have “gutted” protections for victims of sexual assault. It would have forced victims to corroborate their stories if the suspect doesn’t have a prior conviction.
“He’s the one calling me an extremist, but he’s the one that voted for these things,” said Bradley of various bills Marsh supported. “I’m the one that often had to fix them when they came to the Senate.”
