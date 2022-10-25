CONWAY — Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is seeking re-election to Senate District 3 for the eighth time. He’s being challenged by Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield), a state representative who switched parties last year due to the Republican leadership’s response to state COVID vaccination laws. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Bradley, who took part in an editorial board interview at the Sun last Friday, said: “I’ve always been focused on jobs and making sure that New Hampshire vis-a-vis other states is competitive, that we have a growing economy, that businesses can do well here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.