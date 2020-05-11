JACKSON — The state-owned Jackson Honeymoon Bridge was struck by a box truck last Thursday, causing minor damage, according to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley and state Department of Transportation senor engineer Tim Boodey.
The 1876-built bridge remains open to traffic as the damage was cosmetic, with a trim piece taken off on the eastern side, according to police.
It was the fifth time in about 2 1/2 years that a vehicle has struck the bridge: It was hit three times in 2018 and once in late 2019.
Jackson Police Officer Martin Bourque, on routine patrol, happened to arrive seconds after the crash.
“Initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 HINO commercial box truck, attempted to cross Honeymoon Bridge, which is posted 3-ton limit and passenger cars only," his report said.
"This maneuver was from the village side of the bridge near Debony’s Hair Salon. The result was minor damage to both the bridge trim boards, which were replaced two weeks ago, and the truck roof line.
The operator of the box truck was identiied as Sean P. O’Kelly, 30, of Harrison, Maine. He was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device (sign restriction), resulting in a $62 fine. He also exceeded the vehicle weight limit on the bridge, which carried a $240 fine.
In addition, O'Kelly was arrested for driving after suspension (subsequent offense), misdemeanor level, and is scheduled to appear in Conway District Court on June 23.
The vehicle was towed by Crowell’s/Hurteau Towing as no licensed driver was available after the arrest.
O’Kelly also was found to have an outstanding ticket from 2017 that he had not paid, Perley said.
The Jackson Police Department was assisted by Trooper Seth Turner of the New Hampshire State Police Troop G — Motor Vehicle Carrier Unit, who performed a full inspection at the scene.
NH DOT's Boodey said the DOT’s bridge maintenance department received notification of the Thursday morning accident from Perley, who sent him photos taken at the scene.
“We will be evaluating the damage and will be coordinating with police a schedule for making repairs, but we do not have that time frame yet,” Boodey said Thursday.
driving after suspension (subsequent offense). Really, after what happened last summer???
