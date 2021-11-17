OSSIPEE — The U.S. is heading down the wrong path in terms of education and border security under the leadership of Democrats like Maggie Hassan and Republicans like Mitch McConnell.
So said Republican candidate Don Bolduc on Monday, who is seeking to replace Hassan as New Hampshire’s junior U.S. senator in next year’s election.
Bolduc, 59, a Republican from Stratham who was born and raised in Laconia, spent 33 years in the Army, rising to the rank of brigadier general and commanding over 2,000 troops. He led one of the first military groups into Afghanistan after 9/11. He was born and raised in Laconia.
It is not the first time he has run for senator in New Hampshire. He was defeated by Bryant “Corky” Messner, 50.5 percent to 42.5 percent in the Republican primary held Sept. 8, 2020 (Andy Martin and Gerard Beloin also ran). Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen handily beat Messner in the 2020 general election.
On Monday night, Bolduc spoke to about 60 people at a joint meeting of the Carroll County Republican Committee and Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee at Harley Jacks Burgers and Brews, located at 1020 Route 16 in Ossipee.
Among Bolduc’s priorities is reforming education. “We have two generations of kids right now that don’t love this country,” said Bolduc. “We are on a bad and dangerous road. Listen, I have a simple platform: God, family, community and country.”
He decried that God has been “taken out of the public square” and said that’s led to a lack of a clear moral path in this country. This, he said, has led to families breaking up.
“Women are more and more married to government programs,” said Bolduc. “Men are so distracted that they leave the home to find other things to do.”
Asked if putting God back in the schools and the public square would be a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits state sponsored religion, Bolduc said his aim is to give students more freedom to express their religion, which the Supreme Court has curtailed.
“My problem is the government’s gotten in the way of us practicing our religions,” said Bolduc.
As for education, he said students are being taught that America is a racist country. He said he was bothered by what Hassan said on an WMUR show recently. “She believes that CRT (Critical Race Theory) is OK,” said Bolduc. “She believes that parents should calm down and listen to the teachers. She believes that the teachers union should stay in control and continue to mandate what’s going on in our schools. I don’t believe any of that.”
He stressed that he doesn’t think Sen. Hassan is a bad person but is just someone who “hasn’t had it tough” and has “no frame of reference” for relating to people who have.
He also said Hassan has been ineffective in her roles on the national security front. She sits on committees pertaining to Homeland Security and cyber security. He said the Trump administration got the U.S.-Mexico border under control but President Joe Biden, with whom Hassan sides on most issues, came in and undid the progress that Trump made.
Bolduc said the solution to illegal immigration is simple. “If you’re illegal, you go home to country of origin,” said Bolduc. “Then you turn around, you try and do it the right way, then we’ll let you back in.”
During a Q and A session, Jim LeFebvre of North Conway said the Biden administration says it may pay some illegal immigrants $450,000 if they have been separated from their children.
Bolduc said he would never support such a program for illegal immigrants and what makes it all the more astonishing is $400,000 is the top limit of life insurance policies for service members. He said he pays $700 per month so that his wife, Sharon, can get 55 percent of his retirement package.
“What’s really sad, some of our service members die and they don’t have the insurance ... their families get nothing,” he said.
Bolduc got cheers from attendees as he said that. Another strong applause point came when he said he would also be willing to buck his own party’s establishment, even current U.S. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky.
“I’m a straight shooter,” said Bolduc. “I will not vote for Mitch McConnell for any leadership position in the United States Senate.”
He said most Democrats are clearly not the enemy but are people who need to be won over through better argumentation.
“We need to do things to get them back into the fold,” said Bolduc. “These are Americans. They’ve just been misled.” For more go to donbolduc.com.
