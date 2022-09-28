CONWAY — Superintendent Kevin Richard was the bearer of some good news at Monday’s Conway School Board meeting. With the books for the 2021-22 school year now closed, a $3.9 million surplus can be returned to offset taxes.

“Wow, I think that’s the most ever returned since I’ve been on the board,” said Randy Davison, the longest-serving board member who is now into his fifth three-year term.

