CONWAY — Superintendent Kevin Richard was the bearer of some good news at Monday’s Conway School Board meeting. With the books for the 2021-22 school year now closed, a $3.9 million surplus can be returned to offset taxes.
“Wow, I think that’s the most ever returned since I’ve been on the board,” said Randy Davison, the longest-serving board member who is now into his fifth three-year term.
Richard said: “A lot of times people don’t understand there’s a relationship between the adopted budget, the expended budget and then the revenue.”
Richard added: “You could actually have an operating budget that’s adopted where taxes go down depending upon what you expend, or what your revenue is.
“You’ll see that we have some money that we’re turning back, or we haven’t expended,” said Richard. “So when we develop the budget, we’re essentially developing a budget 18 months in advance. And there are a lot of variables that go with that.”
Richard said out of $6,237,695 budgeted for special education last year, $1,390,113 was not spent. “We have a hard time filling a lot of positions. So you will see the difference between what was adopted and what was expended is $1.3 million,” he said.
He added: “When we budget positions for vacancies, we ballpark where we’re going to hire people, we ballpark their health insurance as well. Usually we have a master’s degree on step four in the two-person health insurance. Well, if we hire somebody with a bachelor’s degree in a single health plan, or they’re on a health waiver, there could be a swing of $15,000-$20,000 depending on who that person is.”
For Kennett High School, $1,842,945 not expended from the budgeted $9,725,547.
“A year and a half ago, there was a warrant article for the (high school) window project right that was approved at $1.2 million (actual cost, $1,186,345),” Richard said. “You have to raise that because the townspeople said you have to be prepared to appropriate that, but we didn’t expend it because we did the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grant for that.”
ESSER federal funding was made available to school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conway was able to secure three rounds of ESSER grants totaling more than $5 million.
There were other give-backs:
• A $174,631 savings in fuel oil was achieved at the high school from the $1,436,459 originally budgeted.
• Kennett Middle School had $183,793 remaining from its original budget of $3,660,568. There was a return of $126,538 from the $855,796 budgeted for the electric/fuel/oil building repairs.
• Conway Elementary had a $213,765 surplus from its original budget of $2,685,062. The chief surplus stemmed from $171,686 in salaries/benefits for regular education ($1,717,600 budgeted).
• John H. Fuller Elementary came in $114,689 below the original budget ($2,395,978). Salary/benefits regular education was $35,304 below the $1,442,806 originally budgeted. There was also a $49,503 return on the operation of maintenance of the plant ($310,188 originally budgeted).
• Technology for the district came in $48,281 below the projected budget ($1,086,745).
• The MWV Career and Technical Center was $16,696 below the original budget ($1,389,703).
However, Pine Tree School ended up $17,488 above the original $2,457,517 budget. The chief reason was a $56,588 over budget ($1,520,985) in regular education salaries and benefits.
Districtwide, the budget was $1,349,495 below the original budget of $9,224,762. The main savings came from $825,500 in school lunch surplus (meals were federally funded for all students last year), and $306,769 in retiree health insurance.
The bottom line surplus from the projected $38,863,577 budget was $5,142,288, but $1.2 million needs to be removed for the window project.
As for revenue, which the district gets from sending districts or other places such as state and federal funds, the district posted $461,688.
“The big thing was the insurance company gave us a return of $440,000,” Richard said. “If you remove, like I said, the window project and a couple of other pieces, the ending fund balance is $3,975,057.”
He added: “We were able to use funds for different things, as required. We used the ESSER funds as well to pay for some of the substitutes, some of the class size pieces, as well as the grants for the window project. That does count. So that is the overall expenses, revenues and receipts.”
In 2013, Conway voters approved a warrant article authorizing the district “indefinitely until rescinded, to retain year-end unassigned general funds to exceed, in any fiscal year, 2.5 percent of the current fiscal year’s net assessment. Such fund balance retained may only be used to reduce the tax rate for emergencies to be approved by the Department of Education.”
Richard asked the board if it wanted to retain the full 2.5 percent, which would be $446,911.
“You could choose to say no, we aren’t retaining anything; you could choose to do half,” he said. “Last year, in 2020-2122, you kept $228,340, about half of what you were able to do.”
Board member Joe Mosca made a motion to keep 50 percent of the 2.5 percent ($223,455.50).
The board hasn’t used the 2.5 percent and that money is returned to offset taxes the following year.
“As long as I’ve been on the board, we’ve kept 50 percent,” he said. “We’ve never used it, it’s almost impossible to use it. Between having to get the budget committee, which I know they would approve, but you also have to have DRA (Department of Revenue Administration) approve it. It has to be used for something that wasn’t planned or unexpected.”
“In my opinion, if we’ve never used them, and we want our community (support) and they’re really good with us with the budget,” board member Cassie Capone said, “My opinion would be why don’t we give it all back? So, then the next time, when we really want something, it’s easier to ask for it.”
The board approved keeping $223,455.50 and returning $3,751,601.50 to offset taxes by a 5-0-1 vote, with Capone abstaining.
