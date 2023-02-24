Conway School Board - budget options - Randy Davison and Mike DiGregorio
Conway School Board members Randy Davison (left) and Mike DiGregorio believe closing an elementary school is inevitable given the district’s declining enrollment. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Ultimately voting to accept the administrators’ recommendation to close an elementary school and move the sixth grade to the middle school this fall to get to the $1.2 million cut the Conway Municipal Budget Committee made to the proposed 2023-24 operating budget, members of the Conway School Board first looked at other options on Tuesday night.

Chief among those was staff reductions, but members ultimately agreed with school officials it would have too much of an educational impact on students to go down that road.

