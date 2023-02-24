CONWAY — Ultimately voting to accept the administrators’ recommendation to close an elementary school and move the sixth grade to the middle school this fall to get to the $1.2 million cut the Conway Municipal Budget Committee made to the proposed 2023-24 operating budget, members of the Conway School Board first looked at other options on Tuesday night.
Chief among those was staff reductions, but members ultimately agreed with school officials it would have too much of an educational impact on students to go down that road.
Board member Randy Davison, who represents the district on the budget committee, believes closing an elementary school is necessary.
“My take on this is that this board or a future board will need to close an elementary school, hands down,” he said. “As a community member, from sitting on the budget committee, from seeing the numbers come out in front of you, it's almost inevitable.”
Davison added: “The amount of money it's going to take to maintain the three elementary schools, it’s in the millions. And the amount of students that we have in this district has plummeted.”
Davison was expecting to see among the proposed cuts a reduction in staffing, specifically at Kennett High School.
“You know, I actually am surprised when I looked at the high school, and I’ve done the numbers, when it opened it had 946 kids and was supposedly built for 1,200,” He said. “The numbers at the high school have dropped below 700 for the first time. So we started school in October at 726. Tonight we’re at 686, we’re down over 250 students.”
Davison added: “I was thinking that at the high school, we were going to see a reduction of one educator in each department. You know, the major departments — math, science, English and social studies.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the staff reductions have taken place and cited examples over the past five years.
“Actually, it goes back even further to John Fuller (Elementary) School when the declining enrollment took place in 2018,” he said. “They reduced a classroom teacher. We're just talking about teachers here. And then they reduced a second teacher in the fiscal year 2019.”
Richard said at Kennett High, a science teaching position was cut in the fiscal year 2021; a half-time math teacher, a half-time French teacher and a special education teacher in the fiscal year 2022.
Conway Elementary School reduced a classroom teacher in the fiscal year 2022 and a classroom teacher in the fiscal year 2023.
Kennett Middle School reduced a world language teacher in the fiscal year 2021 and reduced two reading teachers last year.
“I do understand and sometimes it doesn't look as glaring when it's spread out over a number of years,” Richard said. “These are just reductions. There's also been an increase with a support liaison at the middle school that was added to the budget. So trying to be as transparent but the classroom teachers have been addressed, maybe not as radially as some would like to see.”
Fellow board member Mike DiGregorio wondered if there was another avenue other than closing an elementary school to get to the $1.2 million mark.
“The problem is when you start to get into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, there are certain things that we can cut and there are certain things that we can’t cut,” Richard said. “You can nickel and dime pencils and supplies and professional development. Maybe you get to $100,000. You can increase class sizes in the elementary schools to 20 or 25. You don't want to do that."
He added: “You can start hammering on sports. If we did that people would say you're crazy, you’re just riling the crowd. If you go to the arts and music in some of those pieces, the same arguments are going to be made. We saw what happened when Kevin (Carpenter, principal for Kennett High) wasn't even going to cut performing arts. He was reorganizing to better serve students, that’s what he was going to do.
“So there were certain pieces that when you get to that certain level, and this is a real conversation that we've had with all of the administrators. In thinking about it, boy, we could really skeleton these schools to the point where it would be detrimental if we didn't do this because it's such a big number that $1.2 million. And to think that we would do anything other than to try and do the best job to support all of the students in the district.”
Michelle Capozzoli, the board chair, asked about combining the high school and middle school together for a 7-12 campus.
“Was sending the seventh and eighth grade to the high school looked at,” she asked.
“It was discussed, but with the timeframe and how this is all going to go, it was really a secondary option that we did not do,” Richard said.
DiGregorio spoke about operational costs for Conway with its schools. Conway currently pays 89 percent of the operational costs for its three elementary schools with the sending towns (Albany and Eaton) paying the remaining 11 percent.
Conway currently pays 66 percent of the operational costs for the middle school with the sending towns (Albany, Eaton, Freedom and Madison) paying the remaining 34 percent.
Conway currently pays 46 percent of the operational costs for the high school with the sending towns (Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth) paying the remaining 54 percent.
“If you were to reduce the budget by $1 million at the elementary school, it would lessen the Conway School District’s appropriation by $890,000,” Richard explained. “If you were to reduce $1 million at middle school, Conway would only see a reduction of their appropriation by $660,000. And if you were to do it solely at the high school, out of that $1 million, Conway would only see a reduction of their appropriation of $460,000 just for the operations.”
At the budget committee’s lone public hearing, budgeteers voted 9-4 to decrease the proposed school budget for 2023-24 by $1.2 million for a new operating budget of $39,054,150.
The committee’s proposed school budget now goes to the school deliberative meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m., in the Loynd Auditorium. Residents will have an opportunity to amend it.
If the budget committee’s cuts survive the deliberative session, voters April 11 at town balloting will choose between a budget reduced by $1.2 million or the default budget, which is only $89,000 less than the school board's proposed budget.
