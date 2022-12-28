CONWAY — Six months after agreeing voters should get to weigh in on possible closing one of the town's elementary schools, the Conway School Board won’t be bringing the topic to the polls after all.
With the district facing falling enrollment and rising costs, the board created a committee to explore closing a school, and in June voted 6-1 to put a non-binding warrant article on the warrant next April, asking voters if they support closing an elementary school.
The board had planned to tinker with the wording of the question in the months that followed but apparently never got to that point.
At the Dec. 12 meeting, noticeably missing was any mention of a non-binding article on closing a school.
An explanation came from board member Joe Mosca at the school closure committee's Dec. 13 meeting.
“I think at this point, it’s too soon because we don’t have any answers,” he said. “I missed the work session that took place before the last board meeting (on Nov. 28). I think part of what came out of that work session is that we don’t have enough information at this time to move forward.”
Mosca added: “We don't want to just haphazardly put something out there on the warrant. We want to be able to say these are the reasons why we're suggesting this. At this point, we just don't have that. I would rather err on the side of caution and wait a year and do it right then.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard added that the board’s attorney recommended against putting the article on the warrant.
“But there’s a standing motion from this committee to close a school,” said SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill, who sits on the committee. “That's not been rescinded or reconsidered, right? So that still exists.”
“That’s only a recommendation,” said Mosca. “This board is not going to act until it has more information. The board is being cautious and wants to make sure that all of the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed before we come and say this is what we’re doing.”
Members of the committee are Michelle Capozzoli and Mosca of the school board; budgeteers Frank Jost and William Marvel; Richard; Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson; Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.
The committee, which has met six times, voted 3-1-1 on June 2 to close an elementary school. Only the school board and budget committee representatives are voting members.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca, the committee chair, constituted the majority, while Capozzoli abstained and Jessica Whitelaw, who left the board in July, was opposed.
Marvel and Jost originally named Pine Tree as the one to close, while Mosca said it should be John H. Fuller. But in mid-July, Marvel sided with Mosca.
"My choice of Pine Tree was preliminary,” Marvel said. “We never got down to a deep discussion, and the limitations on Pine Tree’s water and septic systems might hamper a later expansion. The traffic problem at the Mill Street intersection also struck me as more significant than at John Fuller.”
He added: “In thinking out what might happen decades from now, it occurred to me that John Fuller would be what most people today would consider ancient. Add to that the greater number of students who would be affected by the relocation of Pine Tree, and John Fuller seems a better choice (to close). It’s almost certainly worth considerably more in terms of real estate value.”
Pine Tree opened in 1990, while John Fuller and Conway Elementary date back to 1957.
Closing a school would save the district up to $1.2 million to start, and the savings would increase annually, according to district officials.
Hill wondered if the committee’s original motion to close a school “should be reconsidered and then tabled,” until the board gets the information "it says it needs” to make a decision.
“This committee can make any motions they want, but if the Conway School Board doesn't do anything with it, it’s moot,” Mosca said.
“Where I’m sitting, if the decision has already been made by this committee, why are we continuing to meet?” asked Hill.
“After the decision was made, it was decided, rightly so, that (the school board needed) more information,” Mosca replied. “The Conway School Board did not want to move forward with a recommendation from this committee at the time that the recommendation was made.”
“If the Conway board said they need more information, then the Conway board should get that information,” Hill said.
Mosca said the board reconvened the ad hoc committee to try to gather it.
“That doesn't make sense,” said Hill. “You three (gesturing to Mosca, Jost and Marvel) had enough information to make a decision, and you made a decision. Now if the Conway School Board didn't think they had enough information, that's not your problem, right?”
Mosca said: “The school board is going to be the ultimate arbiter and decide what it wants to do,” adding, “It’s obviously not going to happen on this warrant. I’ll go out on a limb and say I don’t think that a decision is going to be made by this current school board.”
“My willingness to kind of follow along with the school board's delay is commonly grounded more on a fear that if this committee dissolve,s the idea will die,” said Marvel.
Frechette recalled the board’s June vote to place a school closure article on the April warrant.
“Has the board voted to rescind that or take additional action?” she asked.
“Just communication-wise, I think there are a lot of parents out there kind of thinking that this April date is going to provide some sort of direction or action. And if that's not the case, I just think it's important that gets made public.”
Mosca said he would look to his colleagues to rescind the non-binding article at its Jan. 9 meeting.
“Even if the board rescinds it,” said Richard, “it could appear as a citizen’s petitioned article if someone wanted to do that.”
