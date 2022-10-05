CONWAY — The Bluebird Project’s application to list the North Conway House — known to many as The Bunker Building — on the National Register of Historic Places was accepted Tuesday by the National Park Service.
The building is located at 109 Pine St. in North Conway Village and is to be converted to eight rental housing units from its current stock of two apartments as part of an effort by Bluebird's Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey to increase the supply of affordable housing units in the area.
The Bluebird Project works to conserve local and historic structures, re-purposing them as housing. They are also working on a four-cottage proposal adjacent to the Spruce Moose Lodge in North Conway and a five-unit apartment building on West Main Street in Conway.
“We are thrilled that the National Park Service agreed that this building (the North Conway House) should be recognized with a listing on the National Register and we look forward to restoring it,” said Grant, director and manager of The Bluebird Project, who is also a local veterinarian and a member of the Conway Planning Board.
“We are thankful for the community support we have received, the stewardship of the building by all those who are part of its history including its prior owners who have fully supported our restoration of the building, and our development, design and building team who have their work cut out for them.”
Hickey teaches entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Both she and Grant live in North Conway.
Pending receipt of a $475,000 Community Development Block Grant, which they expect to receive word about by November, Grant says Bluebird plans to begin work on the building this winter. The current plans are for eight units to be created inside the building, with no exterior changes other than rehabilitation and the additional of the historic porch.
The National Register of Historic Places is a list of historically significant buildings, districts and other sites that is administered by the National Park Service, within the Department of the Interior. The Part 1 application was submitted as part of the Federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program.
Acceptance on the National Register shows that the historical significance of the North Conway House warrants national recognition.
The Bluebird Project worked with prior owners, including the Bunker family, as well digging into local historical materials to assemble a thorough local history of the so-called Bunker Building.
The North Conway House joins numerous other local landmarks on the Register: the North Conway Depot and Railroad Yard, North Conway 5 and 10 Cent Store, Eastern Slope Inn, Majestic Theatre,Conway Public Library and the Eastman-Lord House.
According to Grant and Hickey's research about the North Conway House, in 1839, Nathaniel R. Mason began renting out rooms in his small, one-story, 10-room property that he owned with his wife Ruth (Hutchins) Mason. He realized the potential for building a center of tourism in the White Mountains and undertook a large remodeling project to enlarge his home and reintroduced it as the North Conway House hotel in 1850.
Mahlon Mason, a son of Nathaniel Mason, used the North Conway House as a lodging house alongside the Sunset Pavilion (a hotel that burned down in 1940) until 1882, when another son of Nathaniel’s, Freeman Mason, took over.
Freeman Mason died in 1882, and Annie Thompson and Levi Julian Ricker became proprietors of the North Conway House. L.J. Ricker was originally from Kittery, Maine. The Ricker family became a four-generation “innkeeping dynasty” in Conway, according to old newspaper articles.
In 1900, the North Conway House was purchased by Daniel Hayford, who ran a carriage repair business. Hayford moved the old hotel on rollers using oxen from Main Street to 109 Pine St. The Main Street site was then used to build the North Conway Public Library, starting in 1887 and rented space from the Masonic Building until they built the original section of the library, which was finished in 1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.