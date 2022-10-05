07-26-22 Bluebird Project Tour outside

The Bluebird Project's "North Conway House" project on Pine Street, seen on July 26. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Bluebird Project’s application to list the North Conway House — known to many as The Bunker Building — on the National Register of Historic Places was accepted Tuesday by the National Park Service.

The building is located at 109 Pine St. in North Conway Village and is to be converted to eight rental housing units from its current stock of two apartments as part of an effort by Bluebird's Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey to increase the supply of affordable housing units in the area. 

