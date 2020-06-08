CONWAY — As many as 500 demonstrators thronged North Conway Village on Monday afternoon to stand in solidarity with other Black Lives Matter protesters across the nation who have been protesting the May 25 death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd at the hands of police officers who subsequently were arrested and charged with his murder and/or aiding and abetting.
At around 3:30 p.m., hundreds of people, young and old, began to arrive at Schouler Park, most carrying handmade signs. Shortly thereafter they began to line up on both sides of White Mountain Highway, holding the signs, chanting and waving to passing traffic.
After receiving numerous supportive honks, Anna Allocco of Fryeburg, Maine, went on a PA system that had been set up in the field and told the crowd that Greg Huang-Dale and Tom Rebmann of Fryeburg (a duo calling themselves “The Pete and Justice Show”) were going to play some music and then there would be a moment of silence of eight minutes and 43 seconds, the length of time a Minneapolis officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.
The event, dubbed “Black Lives Matter — North Conway Edition” was organized by Lily Jacobson, 24, of North Conway.
“I’m really proud of everybody for coming together and the really amazing turnout,“ she told the Sun at the vigil.
Conway Town Manager Holmes said no permit was required for the protest and that he charged them $25 to have access to electricity at the park (for things like the speakers), which is the same rate charged to anyone.
Of the event, he noted: “The right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in our Constitution and it’s one of the traditional uses of the ‘public square.’ I have no problem with it.”
Allocco said moments of silence for Floyd were taking place across the nation simultaneously at 5 p.m. EDT. She said it was amazing how the whole North Conway event turned out after Jacobson got the idea rolling. “It all has come together so organically,” said Allocco.
Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei said there were no issues as of about 6 p.m., which was the scheduled close of the protest.
Before the event, Jacobson told the Sun: “We’re all gathering to put an end to the injustice and the abuse of power that’s happening in this country. It’s more in people’s faces now that we have social media ... but this whole country is on fire. It’s really important to get together and gather as many people are on the same page.”
Jacobson grew up in Sandwich and attended Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith but also spent much time in the valley. She has lived in Conway for about five years and now works at Bagels Plus.
The “Black Lives Matter — North Conway Edition” Facebook page post read in part:
“Come gather peacefully on Monday, June 8th at 3:30-6, to help create visibility through strength in numbers to show that we are demanding change, and we are here to see an end to white supremacy and racist police violence. Enough is enough. Racism and inequality permeate U.S history, but as a united group in 2020 we have the power to say that we will not allow this to continue.
There have already been rallies in Conway and Glen since Floyd’s death. Last weekend’s protest at the Four Corners in Conway drew an estimated 200 people.
“I just thought, like, why not just see what we can do in the park?” said Jacobson, adding that almost 600 people responded to her Facebook post. “The amount of support and outreach in the community has been incredible.”
The Sun spoke to several people in the crowd at the park.
• Shawn Baldwin, 42, of Massachusetts said, “I’m an African-American, but I honestly think it should be everybody’s lives matter.”
• Mickayla Grasse-Stockman, 20, of Tuftonboro said: “In the United States, our police departments and the police system has created a culture of impunity because within their institution there are mechanisms of racism that are used to implement state terror against African-Americans.“
• Jason Stevens, 37, of Fryeburg said: “I think we are all witnessing the death of hate and racism, and it is a pretty cool time to be alive. ... Out of all the darkness, the sun will shine again, and it‘s going to be beautiful.”
• Yusra (who said she is originally from Sudan but came to the protest from Berlin) said: “People still think racism doesn‘t exist, and they think this problem is limited to Minnesota. ... I’m here to bring awareness (that racism exists in New Hampshire as well).”
Also there were state Reps. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) and Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett). “I definitely believe that we need to pay attention to what’s happening in our country and pay attention in a way we haven’t yet,” said Butler, who received agreement from Burroughs.
David Bellis-Bennett, 15, of Conway said: “It‘s great to see all these people coming out to support a cause, whether it’s big cities or small towns like this one. His father, Eddie Bennett, said his son was initially disappointed not to be in a big city during the demonstrations. “I said ‘This is our town, this is how you feel, and right now you will be there expressing how you feel and you will also be able to see people you actually live around who feel the same way that you do.”
Bennett said he added: “You’re not in this alone.”
Thank you people of the MWV for supporting BLM. It’s so awesome to see young and not-so-young respectful, empathetic, and kind people coming together to end racism, bigotry, and hate in our country. The time has finally come for change.
