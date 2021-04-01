FRYEBURG, Maine — Rainbows of balloons, handmade signs and some crazy costumes colored a block of Fryeburg on Wednesday afternoon for a circus-themed "Wish Day" parade for a local girl with leukemia.
Well over 50 cars, plus a myriad of police, fire and EMT vehicles from surrounding towns, turned out to show their support Melanie Bishop, 9, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2019.
Coordinating with the Maine branch of the Make-A-Wish foundation, Bishop had decided on an online shopping spree for her wish, but to make the day extra special, her presents were delivered in the over-the-top big-top parade.
After details of the parade spread through Facebook posts, word of mouth, and an article in Sun, hundreds of community members in as many as 50 cars showed up at the Bradley Street parking lot designated as the start point. Participants included local teachers, former classmates of Melanie's, and close friends and family.
Cars came decked out in streamers, balloons and colorful signs and car paint, bearing messages of encouragement for the Bishop family such as "Happy Wish Day," "We love Melanie," and "Melanie Strong."
Many participants also dressed up to fit the circus theme, with a multitude of round red noses, rainbow wigs and face paint galore. Local teachers Susan Whalen, Robyn Powell and Tricia Pitman even dressed in onesies as "wild" circus animals.
Melanie, along with brothers Kyle and Gavin and their parents Kimberly and Justin Bishop, sat under a carnival-decorated canopy to watch the parade. At the seemingly endless line of cars wrapping down Portland Street and around Pine Street, the Bishop family joked their arms were getting tired from waving at so many people, but they shouted their thanks to every car that passed.
As the parade wound down at around 2 p.m., family and friends gathered by the canopy to watch Melanie unwrap the items she had ordered online through Make-A-Wish. Many were on the practical side, such as new headphones and a fan, but she also ordered fun circusy products like a sno-cone machine.
To sum it up, Kimberly Bishop said: "It was a great day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.