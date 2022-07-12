FRYEBURG, Maine — About two dozen people concerned about reports of contamination at a local well on Monday attended a talk by former North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent David Bernier, who urged residents to gain control over their water works, by eminent domaine if necessary.
Causing the consternation was a letter sent out last week to customers of the privately owned Fryeburg Water Co. that said Well 2 tested for unacceptable levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance) contamination and was shut down and the town water supply moved to Well 3.
Bernier, who lives in Naples, Maine and Florida, retired from North Conway Water Precinct in 2018 after 14 years as superintendent. He now sits on the board of Pennichuck Corp., a holding company for five subsidiaries, the largest of which is Pennichuck Water Works that serves Nashua and 10 surrounding towns.
In 2011, Nashua purchased Pennichuck for about $260 million after about seven years of wrangling in the Lrgislature and in court.
The city became interested in taking over the water works when a plan was floated to build homes on the recharge area of the aquifer and when other larger companies tried to buy out Pennichuck, which was a publicly traded company.
At Monday’s talk at the American Legion hall in Fryeburg, Bernier said: “I know that the best thing that can ever happen is for the public to own your water system. You can control it, you can be the stewards.”
Among the biggest benefits, he said, is that municipally owned water works serving communities under 10,000 people can apply for USDA grants, while privately owned water works are not eligible.
For example, North Conway Water Precinct did $72 million worth of infrastructure improvements during his 16 years there and had to pay only half.
“There’s money there for you guys to put treatment on your wells if you have to,” said Bernier.
“There’s money there to put in new tanks and extend your system. There’s money in there to get rid of the old cobbled up water mains that you have in some areas,” he added.
Public ownership, he said, also means no more huge bonuses for corporate leadership and shareholders to appease. He may have been referring to Nestle Waters, which for years owned Poland Spring, which extacts water from springs in Fryeburg.
BlueTriton Brands now owns Poland Spring and uses Well 1, which was not contiminated by PFAS, it pointed out in a press release last week.
Resident Nels Liljedahl asked what could be done to encourage Fryeburg Water Co. to sell its infrastructure to the Fryeburg Water District, an entity that was set up in case the water company’s owners wanted to sell. Bernier’s advice: “Have enough grassroots support, and go to the selectmen’s meeting and demand that something happen.
“Basically, have a referendum put onto the ballot at the annual town meeting stating that if you don’t do something, we’re going to seek legal means to take over the system through eminent domain,” he said.
In response to a question from Water District Trustee Nora Schwarz, Bernier said that Fryeburg Water Co. owners would need to be compensated fairly but that it might be easier for Fryeburg to buy its water works than it was for Nashua to buy Pennichuck because at the time Pennichuck was publicly traded.
Residents also grumbled about Fryeburg Water Co.’s proposed water rate hike. A spokesman for the company told the Sun by email that if approved by the Maine PUC, the increase would be less than $24 per year for a residential water bill. The money goes toward repaying a loan for a water main replacement project on Route 302.
Residents also asked questions about PFAS and possible threats to Well 3. One woman asked what Bernier would do if he lived in Fryeburg and he received the letter from Fryeburg Water Co. Bernier replied he would put a “point of use” filter in his kitchen sink.
William Harriman II, who runs a Facebook page called “Fryeburg water,” said Well 3 is located nearest the old landfill and he was concerned that additional pumping on Well 3 could start drawing the groundwater under the landfill.
“From what I see in the aquifer maps, it’s all connected underneath,” said Harriman of groundwater.
Bernier confirmed Harriman’s notion of how water moves. He said water always “seeks its own height,” which means if you’re drawing down on one side more than the other, the water going to go to the side that is lower, trying to equalize.
In trying to figure out why Well 2 got contaminated, former Fryeburg Water District trustee Scot Montgomery suggested that heavy pumping of wells 1 and 2 might have have pulled in contaminants from an old manufacturing plant on Porter Road.
Bernier said that sounded probable, but said he isn’t a hydrogeologist.
As for PFAS, he said there are 7,800 PFAS chemicals and only 45 of them can be detected properly. He said PFAs are “forever chemicals” that accumulate in the body. Some come from the manufacturing vinyl siding and also from damaged Teflon cookware.
“So, what will probably happen in the future is people will be forced to go have a point of use devices where they’re treating only the water at the kitchen sink or the bathroom sink that they used to cook, clean, brush your teeth, make formula with and those types of things,” said Bernier.
“It’s a lot less costly than treating all the water that you use to water the lawn and water in the garden, do dishes, wash your clothes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.