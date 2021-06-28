CONWAY — At last Thursday's Conway Planning Board’s June 24 session, Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway urged the board to take short-term rentals and not wait for selectmen to control the reins.
“I’m not trying to bring up a hot-button topic, but where is the planning board on the issue?” asked Bergeron.
“Are you guys starting down a path to addressing it?”
He continued: "Ultimately this board should give serious consideration to starting down the path of putting short term rentals as part of the Conway zoning ordinance."
When selectmen's representative Steve Porter said he did not feel it was prudent for the planning board to address the issue, given that they are without a town planner, Bergeron said he “respectfully disagreed.”
“I think it's an unfortunate situation, that we've divided this into two enemy camps,” said Bergeron.
“I think it's something that could have been prevented. But we're here now. And I think we could still mend a lot of fences sooner rather than waiting for later. I do respect your position, saying let's at least wait until we get the new planner in place. But I think that when the new planner is in place, that should be a relatively important, urgent task."
Porter responded: “I agree with you that we need to address that issue. But it's not going to be something that's going to be addressed over one, two or three months. ... Given the situation we're in right now, I don't think that's something we should jump into until we have a position filled and then have a conversation and see how comfortable they are.
Porter continued: "I know there are a lot of neighboring towns that are looking at the town of Conway as far as how we're going to address this issue; it’s well-publicized. But moving forward, I think we need to be prudent and smart and concise and what we do.”
Planning board chair Ben Colbath concurred.
“A few of us are constantly looking at different towns' regulations,” he said, referencing Freeport, Maine, as one such town facing a similar situation with STRs.
“We all are willing to dive into it," Colbath said. "Just not yet.”
Town planner Tom Irving, who retired the day after the planning board meeting, said he appreciated the input of Bergeron, who is a former town employee.
“I echo what Shawn brought up, but the key is, it's going to be a team effort with the board of selectmen," Irving said.
"If the board of selectmen does say, OK we need the planning board’s help on this one, I'm confident you guys can handle it," he said.
The town, through its attorneys June 7, filed a declaratory judgment to ask the Carroll County Superior Court to straighten out a standoff between rental property owners and the town following results of an April 13 town vote that town officials interpret as prohibiting non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential areas.
There are an estimated 500 short-term rental properties in town.
Selectmen meet at 4 p.m. today at town hall.
