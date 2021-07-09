CONWAY — Beer & Wine Nation, carrying the largest selection of beer, wine and cigars in the Conway area, is opening on Monday, July 12, at Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway.
The store, which can be found at Suite D-58 next to White Mountain Cupcakery, features a modern layout with extended options of beer, wine and cigars with prices that will keep customers coming back.
Local New Hampshire meads, wines and beers will also be featured at Beer & Wine Nation. In addition, the location will offer more than 2,000 craft and domestic beers.
There are 1,300+ wines from around the globe, including popular national brands, along with natural, vegan and organic wines.
The store also carries over 300 ready-to-drink cocktail varieties. Last but not least, the location will offer a selection of hundreds of premium cigars.
The owners of Beer & Wine Nation have been operating in Londonderry for the past 10 years. There is also a store located in Merrimack.
“The team has been working hard to stock up one of the largest cold beer cooler and beer caves in the area,” said a spokesperson for Beer & Wine Nation. “We’re excited to open our doors in North Conway to showcase this huge, amazing store.”
For more information or to place an in-store pickup order, go to beerandwinenation.com. Delivery service is coming soon.
