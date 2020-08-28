CONCORD — The Granite State’s bear season will officially open next Tuesday, Sept. 1. All bear harvests must be reported to Fish and Game Conservation Officers within 12 hours of take, and to make this process more convenient and efficient for hunters, the following contact options will be available:
-- Phone notification: Hunters can call (603) 271-3361, Monday-Friday, between 7 a.m.-6 p.m. to report their kill. Once contact information has been furnished, a conservation officer will contact hunters directly to schedule the harvest registration process.
-- Digital notification: New this year, hunters can notify conservation officers electronically by completing a few lines of personal information and initiating contact. They will be called as soon as possible by an officer in their area to schedule their bear’s registration. To contact a conservation officer electronically, go to tinyurl.com/bearharvest.
Hunters are reminded that a bear does not have to be intact at the time of registration, and successful hunters may skin and quarter the bear prior to registration and present the necessary parts to officers. The expeditious care and handling of bear meat is crucial — once a bear is down, the time to properly dress the trophy and meat is immediately.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department urges bear hunters to take advantage of the state’s weather, woodland, and natural resources this fall. Detailed information regarding the 2020 black bear seasons is available at huntnh.com/hunting/bear.
Because of the COVID-19 public health emergency in New Hampshire, hunters should be aware of the increased number of people recreating in the outdoors this fall — it is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it.
Hunters are strongly encouraged to maximize pre-season scouting and be prepared with back-up locations if their desired spot is busy with other outdoor enthusiasts this black bear season.
No other changes have been made to the 2020 bear season. Adult hunters (age 16 and older) must have a valid Regular NH Hunting, Combination, or Archery License, and a Bear License and valid tag to hunt black bear. Youth hunters (under 16 years of age) do not need a Regular NH Hunting, Combination, or Archery License, but they do need a Bear License.
People who would like to try bear hunting this fall and were unable to complete Hunter Education due to class cancellations associated with COVID-19 or for any other reason should consider the Apprentice Hunting License. This license allows those 16 and older interested in trying hunting to do so under the guidance of an experienced hunter without first taking Hunter Education.
Learn more at huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice or call (603) 271-3422 for more information.
