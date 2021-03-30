BARTLETT — The elderly woman who struck and killed an 83-year-old Jackson bicyclist with her SUV on Route 16 in Intervale last year pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Monday in Carroll County Superior Court.
The incident occurred May 27, 2020. Jean Melczarek, now 88, of Bartlett was indicted on felony-level negligent homicide in October of that year.
According to the indictment signed by Assistant County Attorney Thomas Palermo, "Jean Melczarek negligently caused the death of Richard Devellian when she drove a 2015 Chevy Trax SUV in the breakdown lane of Route 16/302 in Bartlett."
On Monday, Melczarek was before Judge Amy Ignatius for a plea and sentencing hearing over Webex video conferencing. Allison Ambrose of Wescott Law represented Melczarek. The plea was negotiated.
The sentence Ignatius approved included: a 3 1/2-to-seven-year prison sentence suspended for five years pending good behavior; $13,905 in restitution to Devellian's estate; and the payment of $2,500 to a charity called "People for Bikes."
Melczarek has already given up her driver's license.
Ignatius called the resolution of the case fair. "It's serious in terms of the requirements imposed on Ms. Melczarek. Nothing will take the pain away of the death of Mr. Devellian but it's a closure on that front."
Palermo gave an "offer of proof," which is basically what the state would have proven if the case had gone to trial. He would have called as witnesses Thomas Sweeney and Rebecca Hebert Sweeney, who observed the accident while heading southbound on Route 302.
Thomas Sweeney, who saw Melczarek driving behind Devellian in the breakdown lane, said Devellian was wearing bright clothes.
"He saw the bicycle make contact with the vehicle but he did not see what happened to the cyclist," said Palermo.
Rebecca Herbert Sweeney, who was driving, estimated the SUV was going 45 mph.
"She would also testify that she did not observe the vehicle slowing down," said Palermo.
Palermo said Melczarek said she tried to brake.
State Police found no drugs in her system and said the SUV was mechanically sound. The state police investigation shows the SUV was traveling 64 mph when it began breaking and then 43 mph when it struck Devellian who police believe was about 14 feet from the road's center meaning he was "solidly" on the road's shoulder. The road was newly paved and lines were not painted yet.
Claire Devellian, Richard Devellian's wife of 57 years, spoke at the hearing as did Leo Devellian, identified as Richard Devellian's son.
Claire Devellian said she feels broken.
"He was a funny, kind, generous valued member of his community and admired by many. He did not deserve to die in this senseless, horrific way," said Claire Devellian. "The worst part is that I never had a chance to say goodbye."
She said she never got an apology.
"I am grateful to the Carroll County (attorney's) office for pursuing this case. It is important to me for the court to hold the driver that killed my husband accountable for her actions. So as to raise public awareness, tragedies such as this, I do not want to Dick's death to be for naught."
Leo Devellian read a statement written by the whole family.
"Our losses are enormous. He was a man who defied age. His accomplishments, both athletic and professional, were exceptional," the statement said of Richard Devellian.
"He was constantly in motion, spending time with his family, working out, biking, skiing ... tango dancing, the list goes on. His zest for life is unparalleled. He loved to live life to the fullest, before everything was taken from him so horrifically."
Claire Devellian said Melczarek tried to approach her at a court conference but that it was "too late" at that point.
Melczarek said she had written six letters that were never sent because she was told to let counsel handle everything.
"I have never spent a day that I have not thought of them since the accident," said Melczarek.
