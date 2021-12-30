OSSIPEE — A Bartlett woman has been indicted on a count of criminal threatening for allegedly brandishing a gun during a road rage incident in North Conway in September.
On Dec. 17, a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted Olivia Ruel, 21, on a special felony count of criminal threatening, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
Ruel pleaded not guilty Oct. 5.
The indictment was signed by Assistant County Attorney John Nehirings and said that on Sept. 3, in North Conway, Ruel put a 46-year-old woman in fear of injury with the use of a deadly weapon.
Identifying the victim by her initials, the indictment says: "To wit: Olivia Ruel, while driving a white Chevrolet Silverado, began tailgating T.N. and honking at her, then brandished a turquoise handgun and displayed it over the steering wheel, causing T.N. to feel terrified."
Ruel has a status conference scheduled in Carroll County Superior Court on Jan. 7.
The probable cause statement was written by Conway Police Sgt. Jaymes Lapointe. It says he was dispatched to the North-South Road on Sept. 3 at about 10:44 a.m. to investigate a road rage incident.
He found the truck in the Walgreen's parking lot and Ruel inside the pharmacy. She allowed Detective Smith to retrieve a turquoise handgun and two magazines from the center console.
"I told Ruel that I had received a report that she had been involved in a road rage incident during which she displayed a handgun," said LaPoint. "Ruel admitted to be involved in a road rage incident but denied displaying a handgun," he said.
Ruel said she had been on the North-South Road near Seavey Street when the other woman pulled out in front of her. She tailgated the other woman and eventually crossed over the double yellow line and drove to Walgreens.
The other woman described similar details but also told police Ruel displayed a handgun, which "terrified" her.
Ruel is free on personal recognizance. She has a status conference set for Jan. 7.
