BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board voted Tuesday to move forward with plans for an in-person annual school meeting next month, but it will look a little different than previous meetings.
Board members voted unanimously to proceed with annual school meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Donald K. Howard Gymnasium at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
In non-COVID-19 years, the annual school and town meetings, which have historically been held in March, were separated by only a handful of days.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed an emergency order on Jan. 22 giving towns leeway in planning their annual town and school district meetings, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Selectmen sent a request to the school board on Jan. 25, requesting to use the Donald K. Howard Gymnasium at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School for the annual town meeting on May 13 at 6:30 p.m.
School board chair Nancy Kelemen said, “(On Wednesday) the selectmen will be voting on moving the election to May 11 at the Glen Fire Station,” she said Tuesday night. So that's their plan. It isn't official until (Wednesday), but that is what their plans are, they seem to all be in agreement for it.”
Kelemen said the board could choose to have a separate election just for school offices (two three-year school board seats and one-year terms for school moderator, treasurer and clerk).
“It would mean that our board elections would not happen until May 11,” she said, "which means our reorganization wouldn’t be until June.
"I have talked with Julia (King, school moderator), and with Joe (Yahna, principal of Josiah Bartlettl) and also Kevin (Richard, school superintendent) today regarding that. As a school board, we could ask for a special election, but I just don't feel there is a need for that, with an added expense for our town, I think May 11 will be doable.”
A number of towns are also moving their annual meetings to May. On Monday, Jackson selectmen announced the 2021 Jackson Town Meeting in March has been postponed to May, along with the election of town and school officials.
Voting day in Jackson will now be Tuesday, May 11 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town office.
The deliberative session of the Jackson Town Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m., also at the Town Office.
Madison is also looking at May 11 and May 15 for its town meeting and municipal election.
“We just adjourned an emergency meeting where in we decided to delay the Deliberative Session for the School to as late as possible in April to permit the ballot voting to line up with the Town Election, which was delayed on Tuesday from March 9 to May 11,” Michael Brooks, who serves on the Madison School Board and is also the town clerk/tax collector for Madison, shared in an email last Thursday night.
The school board also received a request from Hart’s Location to hold its annual town meeting in the gymnasium at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in May.
“No midnight meetings,” Kelemen said, as the board agreed to the request to use the gym.
The school board is preparing for the annual school district meeting on March 2. King has been in touch with the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, and Kelemen has spoken with the New Hampshire School Board’s Association regarding safety protocols for an annual meeting during a pandemic.
“We do have to provide a spot for if someone decides to come in unmasked (to annual meeting),” Kelemen said. “I am hoping that as a board will really make it clear that we really would recommend and we really hope that people would understand that we should be masking up. That's what we all are doing.”
Board member Scott Grant asked which said voters didn't have to wear masks, the New Hampshire School Board Association or the Attorney General’s Office?
“Both,” King and Kelemen said in unison.
“We think we have come up with a safe plan,” said Kelemen, “but again, I’m hoping people will take the responsibility of protecting the students in school and be masked.”
Chairs will be set up 6 feet apart unless there are family members who want to sit together.
“When I spoke to an attorney in the Attorney General's Office and one in the Secretary of State's Office, they both suggested, and this was being done around the state with other school boards, that we use the PPE plexiglass units that we had for the election and set the unmasked people up in the back of the room.”
King said, “a new wrinkle” came up after talking with Town Moderator Norman Head.
“He said, what if we have to go to a ballot vote,” she said. “So what we thought we would be the most practical thing is you can pass a ballot through the opening in the plexiglass for them to sign. What we would do is ask that they stay back and let everybody go to the ballot box preceding them. And then they could go separately so that they're not in any danger of coming within 6 feet of masked people.”
King added: “As we go along, people are going to come up with more wrinkles, but we are working on it. And I have to say that we have good resources in the Attorney General's Office and in the Secretary of State's Office — they were very, very helpful.”
“Everyone is going through this right now,” Kelemen said, “so I think we'll be able to do it in a safe environment and be able to get it through.”
Kelemen said the annual meeting will be televised by Zoom.
However, "there is not going to be an option for voters to do the voting through Zoom,” she said.
The in-person audiene will be restricted to only Bartlett residents.
