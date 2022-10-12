Bartlett to return $800,000 to offset taxes - Kevin Richard

Superintendent Kevin Richard was the bearer of good news at the Bartlett School Board’s recent meeting. The board is returning a record $880,997 in surplus funds from the 2021-22 district budget to help offset taxes. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board is returning a record $880,997 in surplus funds from the 2021-22 district budget to help offset taxes.

The news, shared by Superintendent Kevin Richard on Oct. 4, got enthusiastic thumbs-up from board members.

