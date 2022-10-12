BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board is returning a record $880,997 in surplus funds from the 2021-22 district budget to help offset taxes.
The news, shared by Superintendent Kevin Richard on Oct. 4, got enthusiastic thumbs-up from board members.
Richard said out of the $1,567,883 budgeted for special education last year, $337,813 was not spent. “At the end of the year, in June, we close out the accounts (for the past school year),” he said. “So your budget came in, you didn’t spend $679,997, the big chunks of that was special education, which was $337,000 (in unspent budgeted funds). Regular education (salaries, benefits, supplies and books) was $118,000 (in returned money).”
“We’re returning 9.2 percent of the actual budget,” board member Scott Grant said. “The big takeaway was in the special ed, that was huge. Thank you, Pam (Stimpson, director of special services).”
In co-curricular (salaries, benefits and officials), out of $114,839 budgeted, $49,590 went unspent.
Under the office of the principal (salary, benefits, supplies, dues and contracted service equipment), $341,955 was budgeted and $35,825 was returned.
Under speech services (salary, benefits and audiology testing), $158,623 was budgeted with $32,231 unspent.
Food service, which has historically operated at a deficit of more than $20,000 a year, returned $31,401 from the $39,190 budgeted. This was due to lunch being federally funded each of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under operation/maintenance of the plant (security, building upgrades and reimbursements the through the NH Public Infrastructure/Maintenance Trust), $22,406 was not spent out of the budgeted $430,606.
In school board services (legal, professional services), $63,847 was budgeted with $19,990 unspent.
In retiree health insurance (Bartlett Education Association retiree health), $25,500 was budgeted with $17,000 not spent.
Under operation/maintenance of grounds (contracted services, fuel, maintenance), $34,300 was budgeted with $10,744 returned.
Under improvement of instruction (course reimbursement, staff development and mentors), $10,453 was unspent out of the $64,714 that was budgeted.
Under occupational/physical therapy services (occupational therapy, physical therapy, salary and benefits), $87,383 was budgeted with $9,107 returned.
Three areas came back over budget. Health services (retirement payout), $97,051 was originally budgeted, but it went over budget by $24,641. Under Accreditation/staff services (bus driver drug testing), $400 was budgeted but was exceeded by $969. Under psychological services (psychological evaluation/counseling), $28,200 was budgeted, but it was exceeded by $403.
The board also took in $200,290 in revenues from the past year. The largest revenue source was under tuition/regular education, $102,936 over the projected revenue of $361,174.
“Your Jackson tuition to Bartlett — what happened was last year was $100,000 more because the previous year, there was such a drop in your enrollment that your per-pupil costs actually went up,” Richard said. “So that’s what Jackson pays, and they had to pay more than what was originally budgeted.”
He added: “So next year, those numbers should be pretty close moving forward. If you go through the entire budget, that’s why the Kennett tuition contract always pays in arrears so we know exactly how many kids are there.”
Bartlett also received $53,964 in a health insurance refund.
“Because it’s New Hampshire Inter-local Trust, they can’t keep all profits. They’re governed by the state of New Hampshire, so there are certain thresholds and money came back, which made for another $53,000.”
There also was $63,181 in special education revenue above the projected $94,765.
In 2013, a warrant article was approved authorizing “indefinitely until rescinded, to retain year-end unassigned general funds to exceed, in any fiscal year, 2.5 percent of the current fiscal year’s net assessment. Such fund balance retained may only be used to reduce the tax rate for emergencies to be approved by the Department of Education.” In 2021, voters rescinded that article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.