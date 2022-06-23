OSSIPEE — A Bartlett man recently pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including that he gave a fatal dose of drugs to his girlfriend and also burglarized the Red Parka Pub in Glen.
During the proceedings, the judge praised Larry Moody, 32, for taking responsibility for his crimes so quickly.
On Jan. 30, Ashlie Hersom, 34, of Conway was pronounced dead at a home on Pequawket Drive in Conway Village. Investigators said the cause of death was acute fentanyl poisoning.
Timothy A. Wiggin, 42, of Conway; Jillian Duggan, 32, of Concord; and Moody were arrested following a 2½-month-long investigation, Conway police said.
In addition, last October, police caught Moody trying to crack the safe at the Red Parka Pub and Steakhouse in Glen.
On Monday, Moody was before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius for a plea and sentencing hearing.
For the “drug sale, death resulting” charge, Moody received a 10-to-20-year prison sentence. For a related charge of falsifying physical evidence, he was given a 3½-to-seven-year sentence that was suspended for five years. He was given 63 days of pretrial confinement credit.
Moody had a child with Hersom and said that was his motivation for pleading guilty relatively quickly. Asked by Ignatius if he felt rushed into making that decision, Moody replied “only by myself.”
“I just want to put this behind me, do my time and be reunited with my son,” said Moody.
Hersom’s mother, Robin Murphy, spoke to the court.
“I’ve lost my daughter, and I’m saddened from it,” said Murphy. “It’s taken such a toll and tragedy on all of us, including his only son ... And I’m sorry to say he lost his mom and his dad, too, you know? This has taken a toll on all of us.”
For the burglary charge, Moody was given a 3½-to-seven-year prison sentence and a $620 fine that was suspended for five years.
He was also ordered to pay $2,668 in restitution to the Red Parka.
He also pleaded guilty to a drug charge from Ossipee and was given a five-to-10-year sentence that was suspended for five years and would run consecutive to the prison sentence to be served for Hersom’s case but concurrent with the burglary and falsifying evidence sentence.
In essence, the burglary, falsifying physical evidence drug sentences overlap.
In her parting words, Ignatius gave Moody some credit for taking responsibility.
“This was something that affected you as the person who has been charged and affects you as the partner of the person who died and affects you as the father of a child who now has to come to terms with all of that,” said Ignatius. “I think that it’s been clear early on, you wanted to take this on, not battle your way through it, but to find a way to get to a resolution, and I give you credit for that. And I wish you luck.”
Assistant Carroll County Prosecutor Jeffrey Garrett Tynes said that during the burglary Moody told police that “he was under the influence of fentanyl and Xanax.”
Tynes also said that there were various messages on Facebook (Meta) messenger between Moody, Hersom and the others involved in the drug deal found on Hersom’s phone. Moody’s attempt to erase the message led to a charge of falsifying physical evidence. The cases against Duggan and Wiggin are still pending.
