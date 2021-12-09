OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted a Bartlett man on a felony count of burglary after he was apprehended allegedly trying to crack the safe at the Red Parka Pub and Steakhouse in Glen on Oct. 10.
The grand jury returned the indictment against Larry Moody, 32, on Nov. 19.
The Carroll County Attorney’s Office released the indictments to the Sun on Dec. 1.
“The defendant, Larry Moody acting with the purpose to commit the crime of theft therein, entered a building or occupied structure, or separately secured or occupied section thereof, specifically the Red Parka Pub, when the premises were not open to the public, and the defendant was not licensed or privileged to enter,” said the indictment signed by assistant Carroll County Assistant Attorney Matthew Conley.
When a grand jury returns an indictment, it means they believe there is enough evidence to bring the case to trial. After that, the case would be heard by a petit jury. The grand jury is made up of between 12 and 23 people and their process is conducted in secret.
The alleged burglary is charged as a Class B felony which means that Moody faces 3 1/2 to seven years in prison and a $4,000 fine if convicted.
Moody is to appear in court on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment/bail hearing. Moody is apparently free as he is not being held in Carroll County’s jail.
He apparently got into the restaurant through the delivery chute.
Bartlett Cpl. Ian MacMillan and Jackson Officer Sgt. Nathan Boothby responded to the scene on Oct. 10 and found Moody in the building.
After Moody was cuffed, police said he had a “medical issue” and was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
“He tried to break into the safe, and when the employee got there in the morning to do some paperwork, he was still in the building,” said Police Chief Chis Keaton, adding that Moody submitted to arrest peacefully.
Jackson Chief Chris Perley praised the efforts of MacMillan and Boothby but declined to comment on the case as it belonged to Bartlett police. He said that the Jackson and Bartlett departments have mutual aid.
Perley said the arrest is a “shining example” of the “cooperative effort” of Boothby and the Bartlett police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.