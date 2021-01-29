BARTLETT — After three weeks of remote instruction, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and Madison Elementary will face-to-face learning on Monday. JBES had gone remote due to a spike in COVID-19 cases; Madison's students stayed home this past week due to a staffing shortage.
In addition, classes were not held at Kennett Middle School on Friday due to a positive case also impacting staffing.
John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway also reported its first case of the virus since Jan. 17, forcing 14 people to go to remote learning for the next 10 days.
JBES has been doing remote learning for three weeks. Four cases of coronavirus were reported at the preschool-through-eighth-grade school on Jan. 9, prompting officials to order remote learning for 10 days. Students were due to return Jan. 19, but then 12 more cases were disclosed, leading school officials to extend remote learning a third week.
JBES has an enrollment of 177 students. Of those, 22 have been doing distance learning from the beginning of the school year.
School Superintendent Kevin Richard said the campus underwent “a thorough deep cleaning” in preparation for students' return on Monday.
SAU 9, which covers seven schools — Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree School and John Fuller, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar School in Jackson — has totaled 68 cases of the coronavirus this school year, according to Richard.
In SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary School, Madison Elementary School and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, there had been 10 total cases this school year.
SAU 13 Superintendent Meredith Nadeau shared an email Friday afternoon saying, “We still expect to be fully in person in Madison again on Monday.”
Madison Elementary Principal Heather Woodward wrote to families last week: “Despite our best efforts, we have reached a point where we need to transition to remote instruction for the week of Jan. 25-29.
“We know this will be a challenge for our students and for you as families. At this time, due to non-COVID issues and COVID-related factors including quarantine requirements, we will not have the staffing capacity to support in-person learning next week.
“We hope to bring students and staff back to school for in-person learning beginning Feb 1," Woodward said.
According to the SAU 9 “Active COVID-19 Cases” dashboard, there are two active cases at Kennett High School, with the most recent occurring Wednesday, requiring seven people to quarantine.
However, the high school’s hockey team is cleared to return to the ice to play. The Eagles are scheduled to play Berlin at Notre Dame Arena today at 6 p.m. in the first match-up between the two schools since being named co-champions last March when the season was suspended due to the pandemic.
Pine Tree School has three active cases, the most recent being Wednesday, leading to 36 people having to quarantine.
There are no active cases at Conway Elementary (the last case was Dec. 10), or Jackson Grammar School (the last case was Jan. 11).
Richard said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact-tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come in contact over two days at the schools.
Richard said should a child or staffer develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should contact their medical provider.
If a positive case is identified, families and staff are asked to notify the school nurse.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Schools Dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 626 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days, with 2.5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 over that period.
The seven-day total test positivity rate was at 5.5 percent (down from 6.8 percent on Jan. 19).
There are 58 total cases statewide (up from 39 on Jan. 19). There have been 1,810 people who have recovered (up from 1,627 as of Jan. 19). There are currently five cluster cases (up from two). A coronavirus cluster occurs when there is a concentration of infections in the same area at the same time.
